West Valley MC JROTC Donation Opportunities

Athena Electronic Target
$2,500

1 Athena Electronic Target Range Point

Minivan Rental
$200

Cost for 1 minivan Rental for Anchorage competition

Precision Rifle Case
$350

1 Precision Rifle Case for suitable for Air Travel

Precision Gear Travel Bag
$380

Travel Bag for Required Precision Rifle gear.

Dress Blue Vinyl Cover
$90

1 Dress Blue Vinyl Cover for Cadet

Required Travel Attire
$3,000

Required Travel Attire for all Cadets travelling to national competitions

Tour Bus for travel to Anchorage
$2,500

Cost of 1 Tour Bus for competition travel to Anchorage

Airfare for 1 Cadet to Competition
$800

Airfare for 1 cadet to national competitions

