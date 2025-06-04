West Valley Wolverines Spirit Shop

🏈 Wolverines Exclusive Gang Sheet – Make Your Own Shirts!





From Vzynrystylz x West Valley Wolverines





Get game-day ready with our team-only 22x40” Gang Sheet, designed exclusively for Wolverines players, families, and supporters. Create up to 4 custom shirts with one sheet—perfect for showing your pride at games, practices, and events!





🖼️ What’s Included on the Sheet:

• 1–5 Nameplates

• 1–4 Wolverines Logos

• 3–4 Player Numbers

• Several Scratch Claw Marks

• L.O.V.E. Logos





👕 Shirt Guidelines:

To keep a unified and clean look:

• Use Navy Blue or White shirts only

• For personal/team use ONLY – Please do not sell, trade, or gift these designs outside of our organization.