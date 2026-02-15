West View Ross Slow Pitch Softball Night at the Races

About this event
15 Wible Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, USA
Head to the starting gate for a night of fun! Admission includes a buffet dinner, beverages (beer and pop), dessert, and high-energy horse racing, with raffle basket and 50/50 tickets available to sweeten the odds. Keep the ponies in the stable as this is a 21+ event.
Own the glory for just $10! Name your horse and see both your name and your steed's name in the race program. If your horse gallops to victory, you'll trot home with $50 in winnings!
Get ready to win! Your pre-purchased raffle tickets will be waiting for you at the door when you arrive. Each purchase includes 20 tickets to drop into drawings for multiple amazing raffle baskets--more tickets, more chances, more fun!
Get ready to win! Your pre-purchased raffle tickets will be waiting for you at the door when you arrive. Each purchase includes 7 tickets to drop into drawings for multiple amazing raffle baskets--more tickets, more chances, more fun!
Place your bet before the starting gate opens-purchase your Special 50/50 raffle tickets now! Your 10 tickets will be saddled up and waiting for you right at the door on race day. Don't be left in the dust... grab your tickets before they're off to the races!
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