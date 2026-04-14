West Virginia Taxidermy Association

Hosted by

West Virginia Taxidermy Association

About this event

West Virginia Taxidermy Association Annual Convention

350 Days Dr

Sutton, WV 26601, USA

Convention Registration - Single
$125
Convention Registration - Family
$150
Lifetime Membership - Full Payment Option
$400
Lifetime Membership - Two Year Payment Option
$210
Award’s Banquet Adult Ticket
$35
Award’s Banquet Children (12 & under) Ticket
$15
Amateur Mount Entry
$35

Please add the number of Amateur mounts you will be bringing.

Professional Mount Entry
$35

Please add the number of Professional mounts you will be bringing.

Master Mount Entry
$35

Please add the number of Master mounts you will be bringing.

Master of Masters Entry
$35
Collective Artist Entry
$35

Please add the number of Collective Artist mounts you will be bringing.

Wildlife Art Entry
$35

Please add the number of Wildlife Art pieces you will be bringing.

Youth 12 & under Mount Entry
$25

Please add the number of Youth 12 & under mounts you will be bringing.

Junior 12-17 yrs Mount Entry
$25

Please add the number of Youth 13-17 yrs mounts you will be bringing.

Best All Around Entry
$40
Matuska Challenge
$40

When participating in the Matuska challenge it automatically makes you eligible for the competitor’s challenge and you do not need to pay for it.

Competitor’s Challenge
$40
President’s Award (It’s Fall Y’all)
$40

Priced per entry

Habitat Entry
$40

Priced per entry

Add a donation for West Virginia Taxidermy Association

$

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