West Virginia Taxidermy Association Annual Convention

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About this event
Please add the number of Amateur mounts you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Professional mounts you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Master mounts you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Collective Artist mounts you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Wildlife Art pieces you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Youth 12 & under mounts you will be bringing.
Please add the number of Youth 13-17 yrs mounts you will be bringing.
When participating in the Matuska challenge it automatically makes you eligible for the competitor’s challenge and you do not need to pay for it.
Priced per entry
Priced per entry
$
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