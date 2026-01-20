West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stallion Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2005, b, Stallion (Tale of the Cat - Silence Beauty (JPN))
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
The Tale of Ekati Continues...Sire of G1 Haskell winner GIRVIN. Lifetime: 42 black type horses, 15
black type winners, $24M+.
Starting bid
2014 dh/b, Stallion (Tale of the Cat - Silence Beauty (JPN)
Donated by Darby
Winner at 2. G3 winner of $540,382. Graded stakes-placed at 3, 4, & 5. Full brother to G1W Tale of Ekati.
Starting bid
2020 gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit - Danzatrice)
Donated by Gainesway Farm, stands in KY
Won Blue Grass S. (G1), Won Woodward S. (G2), Placed Belmont (G1), Travers (G1), 4-time GSW, Earnings over $1.7M
Starting bid
2012 b, Stallion (Afleet Alex - Ramatuelle (CHI)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
16.3 hands entered stud 2017.
Starting bid
2015, dk/b/Stallion (More Than Ready - Title Seeker)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in IN.
G3 winner of nearly $800k. Earned a 90+ Beyer 17 times.
From the family of Personal Ensign
Starting bid
2019 dk/b, Stallion (Uncle Mo/ Sunlit Forest)
Donated by David Eaton, stands in WV
Starting bid
2013, b, Stallion (Uncle Mo - Haysee)
Donated by Northview Stallions, stands in MD
2025: 3rd Leading Sire in Maryland, With $3.5+ Million Earnings, Lifetime 15 Earners of $200,000+
G1SP/NTR by Top Sire UNCLE MO
Starting bid
2007, ch, Stallion (Limehouse - La Iluminada)
Donated by Joerg Hoffman, stands in PA
PA Leading Stallion 2023,2024,2025, $2.7M in PA Breeders Awards 23-25, Lifetime Earnings: $14M
AVG Earnings/Starter: 73K
Starting bid
2018 Ch. Stallion (Constitution/ Whisper Number)
Donated by Joerg Hoffmann, stands in MD
Graded stakes winner by Red-hot CONSTITUTION
Won/placed in 11 stakes for $1,102,833 in earnings
Starting bid
2017, dk/b, Stallion, (Hard Spun - Island Bound)
Donated by Mill Ridge Farm, stands in KY
Winner of the G1 Breeders' Cup Stake, Earnings of $1,507290
Starting bid
2016, B, Stallion, (Jimmy Creed - Achalaya)
Donated by Mill Ridge Farm, stands in KY
4x G1 Winner, along with 4 other stake wins and stake placed with earnings of $2.6M
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!