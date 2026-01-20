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West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association Inc

About this event

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West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stallion Auction

TALE OF EKATI item
TALE OF EKATI
$1,000

Starting bid

2005, b, Stallion (Tale of the Cat - Silence Beauty (JPN))

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

The Tale of Ekati Continues...Sire of G1 Haskell winner GIRVIN. Lifetime: 42 black type horses, 15
black type winners, $24M+.

Tale of Ekati - Stallion Register Online

TALE OF SILENCE item
TALE OF SILENCE
$750

Starting bid

2014 dh/b, Stallion (Tale of the Cat - Silence Beauty (JPN)

Donated by Darby

Winner at 2. G3 winner of $540,382. Graded stakes-placed at 3, 4, & 5. Full brother to G1W Tale of Ekati.

Tale of Silence - Stallion Register Online

TAPIT TRICE item
TAPIT TRICE
$1,000

Starting bid

2020 gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit - Danzatrice)

Donated by Gainesway Farm, stands in KY

Won Blue Grass S. (G1), Won Woodward S. (G2), Placed Belmont (G1), Travers (G1), 4-time GSW, Earnings over $1.7M

Tapit Trice - Stallion Register Online

TEXAS RED item
TEXAS RED
$1,000

Starting bid

2012 b, Stallion (Afleet Alex - Ramatuelle (CHI)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

16.3 hands entered stud 2017.

Texas Red - Stallion Register Online

TITLE READY item
TITLE READY
$750

Starting bid

2015, dk/b/Stallion (More Than Ready - Title Seeker)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in IN.

G3 winner of nearly $800k. Earned a 90+ Beyer 17 times.
From the family of Personal Ensign

Title Ready - Stallion Register Online

UNCLE BERLEY item
UNCLE BERLEY
$500

Starting bid

2019 dk/b, Stallion (Uncle Mo/ Sunlit Forest)

Donated by David Eaton, stands in WV

Uncle Berley - Horse Profile - BloodHorse

UNCLE LINO item
UNCLE LINO
$500

Starting bid

2013, b, Stallion (Uncle Mo - Haysee)

Donated by Northview Stallions, stands in MD

2025: 3rd Leading Sire in Maryland, With $3.5+ Million Earnings, Lifetime 15 Earners of $200,000+
G1SP/NTR by Top Sire UNCLE MO

Uncle Lino - Stallion Register Online

UPTOWNCHARLYBROWN item
UPTOWNCHARLYBROWN
$500

Starting bid

2007, ch, Stallion (Limehouse - La Iluminada)

Donated by Joerg Hoffman, stands in PA

PA Leading Stallion 2023,2024,2025, $2.7M in PA Breeders Awards 23-25, Lifetime Earnings: $14M
AVG Earnings/Starter: 73K

Uptowncharlybrown - Stallion Register Online

WARRANT item
WARRANT
$500

Starting bid

2018 Ch. Stallion (Constitution/ Whisper Number)

Donated by Joerg Hoffmann, stands in MD

Graded stakes winner by Red-hot CONSTITUTION
Won/placed in 11 stakes for $1,102,833 in earnings

Warrant - Stallion Register Online

ALOHA WEST item
ALOHA WEST
$750

Starting bid

2017, dk/b, Stallion, (Hard Spun - Island Bound)

Donated by Mill Ridge Farm, stands in KY

Winner of the G1 Breeders' Cup Stake, Earnings of $1,507290

Aloha West - Stallion Register Online

CASA CREED item
CASA CREED
$750

Starting bid

2016, B, Stallion, (Jimmy Creed - Achalaya)

Donated by Mill Ridge Farm, stands in KY

4x G1 Winner, along with 4 other stake wins and stake placed with earnings of $2.6M

Casa Creed - Stallion Register Online

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