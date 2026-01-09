Hosted by

West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association



West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stallion Auction

ALDRIN
ALDRIN
$500



2012 Ch. Ridgling (Malibu Moon/ Tap Your Heels)

Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV

Aldrin - Stallion Register Online

ANGEL OF EMPIRE
ANGEL OF EMPIRE
$500



2020 b. Stallion (Classic Empire/ Armony's Angel)

Donated by Taylor Made Stallions INC. stands in KY

G1 Winner and classic placed, Won Arkansas Derby (G1), 3rd in the Kentucky Derby.

Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027

Angel of Empire - Stallion Register Online

ARMY STAR
ARMY STAR
$500



2020, ch, Stallion (Army Mule / Starlite Starbrite)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, Stands in OH

By Undefeated Stake Winner Army Mule

Army Star - Stallion Register Online

BARBADOS
BARBADOS
$1,000



2012, b, Stallions (Speightstown/Northern Station)

Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, Stands in WV

Grade 3 winner of $377,241,

Sire of Stake Winners and Stake Placed

Barbados - Stallion Register Online

BEDUIN FIGHTER
BEDUIN FIGHTER
$1,000



2018 b, Stallion (War Front / Joyfully)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Staton, Stands in OH

New Track Record Holder 5 Furlongs on Turf in 55.96

Beduin Fighter - Stallion Register Online

BEE JERSEY
BEE JERSEY
$1,000



2014, ch, Stallion (Jersey Town / Bees)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, Stands in KY

Undefeated as a 4yr old, Stakes Winner.

The most accomplished son of G1W Jersey Town

2024 sales included 2yr olds that sold up to $275,000.

Bee Jersey - Stallion Register Online


BULLSBAY
BULLSBAY
$500



2004 b, Stallion (Tiznow / The Hess Express)

Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, Stands in WV

Grade 1 Whitney winner of $923,245

Sire of Multiple Stake winners

Bullsbay - Stallion Register Online

CANCUN
CANCUN
$500



2019, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Hopeoverexperience)

Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, Stands in WV

Half-Brother to So Perfect

Cancun - Stallion Register Online

CANDYGRAM
CANDYGRAM
$500



2015, b, Stallion (Candy Ride (ARG)/ Church Camp)

Donated by Casey's Legacy LLC. Stands in WV

NY Allowance Winner, with a 109 and 110 Equibase Speed Figures. 2nd in Belmont's $100,000 State Dinner S.

Sire of Stake Winner

Candygram - Stallion Register Online

CHARGE IT
CHARGE IT
$4,000



2019, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit / I'll Take Charge)

Donated by Gainesway Farm, Stands in KY

Won Dwyer (G3) by 23 lengths, Won Suburban S. (G2) by nearly 5 lengths, 2nd Florida Derby (G1)

Charge It - Stallion Register Online

CONTRA MUNDUM
CONTRA MUNDUM
$500



2022, dk/b, Stallion (Honor A.P. / Violent Wave)

Donated by Antonio Delgado, stands in WV

Half-brother to Raging Torrent

Contra Mundum Horse Pedigree

COUNTRY HOUSE
COUNTRY HOUSE
$750



2016, ch, Stallion ( Lookin at Lucky/ Quake Lake)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

Winner of the Kentucky Derby (G1) earnings $2,120,175

Country House - Stallion Register Online

CROSS TRAFFIC
CROSS TRAFFIC
$500



2009 gr/ro Stallion (Unbridled's Song - Stop Traffic)

Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in VA

CHAMPION FRESHMAN SIRE
BY UNBRIDLED’S SONG
Rated as the top value sire in 2024
at his fee level by Chris McGrath.

Cross Traffic - Stallion Register Online

CUPID
CUPID
$500



2013, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit/ Pretty 'N Smart)

Donated by Sugar Mill Stables, Stands in MD

Grade 1 Winning Millionaire & Grade 1 Sire

2-year-olds sold up to $440,000, Yearlings up to $200,000, and Weanlings up to $130,000

Cupid - Stallion Register Online

CURLIN'S HONOR
CURLIN'S HONOR
$500



2015 Ch. Stallion (Curlin - Franscat)

Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV

2024 1st Crop 2YO Stakes Winner! Multiple Triple-Digit Beyers, Multiple Stakes Winner, and GSP
Long-Short-Turf-Dirt-All Weather

Curlin's Honor - Stallion Register Online

DARK CANYON
DARK CANYON
$500



2019, b, Stallion (Fiber Sonde / Ghost Canyon)

Donated by Grams Racing Stables, stands in WV

Full brother to Hidden Canyon $319,338 and Bullets Fever $27,424

darkcanyon.pdf

DIALED IN
DIALED IN
$3,000



2008, dk/b, Stallion (Mineshaft / Miss Doolittle)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, Stands in KY

Sire of G1 Winners, Sire of the earners of $52,38,649

Dialed In - Stallion Register Online

DOMINANT SOUL
DOMINANT SOUL
$500



2017 dk/b, Stallion (Dominus/ Forest Melody)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Del Mar Derby (G2) placed, Winner of $168,651

Dominant Soul - Stallion Register Online

DR. SHIVEL
DR. SHIVEL
$500



2018 b, Stallion (Violence - Lil Nugget)

Donated by Taylor Made Stallions Inc., stands in KY

Multiple G1-Winning son of Violence
G1 Winner at 2 & 3

Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027

Dr. Schivel - Stallion Register Online

DRAIN THE CLOCK
DRAIN THE CLOCK
$4,000



2018, ch, Stallion (Maclean's Music / Manki)

Donated by Gainesway Farm, stands in KY

Lighting Fast (G1) Winning Sprinter, Winner of Bay Shore S. (G3), Swale Stakes (G3) by 6 lengths. First Yearlings in 2025 sold for $120,000 and $110,000

Drain the Clock - Stallion Register Online

EASTWOOD
EASTWOOD
$500



2010, ch, (Speightstown / Fifth Avenue Ball)

Donated by Joerg Hoffman, stands in PA

Average earnings at $66,500, Black type horses at 19%, and Winners to starters at 40%

Eastwood - Stallion Register Online

ENTICED
ENTICED
$500



2015, dk/b, Stallion (Medaglia d'Oro / It's Tricky)

Donated by Ralph Santella, stands in PA

Graded stakes winner and G1 placed, with earnings of $595,680. PA #2 leading Sire in 2025

Enticed - Stallion Register Online

FIGHT WITH HONOR
FIGHT WITH HONOR
$500



2020, b, Stallion (Bernardini / Dancinginthestreet)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Entered into Stud 2025

Fight With Honor - Stallion Register Online

FLAMEAWAY
FLAMEAWAY
$3,000



2015, ch, Stallion (Scat Daddy / Vulcan Rose)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

Multiple Graded Stake Winner, 2024 Yearlings sold for up to $200,000

Flameaway - Stallion Register Online

GUFO
GUFO
$1,000



2017, ch, (Declaration of War / Floy)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

G1 Winner at 3,4, and 5 earner of nearly $2.2 million

Gufo - Stallion Register Online

HONEST MISCHIEF
HONEST MISCHIEF
$5,000



2016, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Honest Lady)

Donated by Sequel New York, stands in NY

Sire of Multiple Stakes Winners by as many as 12 lengths

Honest Mischief - Stallion Register Online


IDOL
IDOL
$500



2017, b Stallion (Curlin - Marion Ravenwood)

Santa Anita H. (G1) winner, by HOTY & elite sire CURLIN.
Full brother to MG1W NEST. NTR-setter at Churchill at 3.

Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027

Idol - Stallion Register Online

ITZA MIRRAKLE
ITZA MIRRAKLE
$1,000



2021, dk/b, Stallion (Arrogate / Justa Lady)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Son of Arrogate, sold as a yearling for $575,000

Itza Mirrakle - Stallion Register Online

JUBA
JUBA
$500



2011, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit / Adoradancer)

Donated by Casey's Legacy LLC, stands in WV

Sire of 27% Stake horses in his first 2 crops, New York Allowance Winner.

Juba - Stallion Register Online

LAST PRINT
LAST PRINT
$500



2015, b, Stallion (Fiber Sonde/ Bootprints)

Donated by Javier Contreas, stands in WV

Son of Fiber Sonde, Stake winner, and stake placed

Last Print - Stallion Register Online

LOAD TO FIRE
LOAD TO FIRE
$500



2017, dk/b Stallion (More Than Ready / Fanfire)

Donated by Roger Sterling, stands in WV

Bullet work of 32.2/5, half-brother to Emery, winner of the G3 Victory Ride Stakes and the G2 Lexus Raven Run Stake

Load to Fire - Horse Profile - BloodHorse


MASTER RICK
MASTER RICK
$500



2009, gr/ro Stallion (Master Command / Whata Gem)

Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV

Winner of the G3 Lone Star Park Handicap and the G3 Texas Mile Stake

Master Rick - Stallion Register Online

MODERNIST
MODERNIST
$750



2017, dk/b, Stallion (Uncle Mo / Symbolic Gesture)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

Multiple Stake winner and placed, First Yearlings sold for up to $100,000

Modernist - Stallion Register Online

MR. MONOMOY
MR. MONOMOY
$500



2017, b, Stallion (Palace Malice / Drumette)

Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, stands in WV

G2 Risen Star S. Winner, third in the G3 Lecomte S.

First Crop 3yr olds of 2025

Mr. Monomoy - Climax Stallions

MULLION
MULLION
$500



2020, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Brooch)

Donated by Sequel Stallions New York, stands in NY

Won as a 3-year-old MSW at Churchill Downs by 10 lengths

Full brother to Mandaloun, winner of $2,096,052

Mullion - Stallion Register Online

MY PRANKSTER
MY PRANKSTER
$500



2019, b Stallion (Into Mischief - My Wandy's Girl)

Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV

entered stud 2024

My Prankster - Stallion Register Online

NEED MORE MO
NEED MORE MO
$500



2018, b, Stallion (Uncle Mo / Needmore Flattery)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Half-brother to Taiba G1 Winner 1.7M 2 yr old

Need More Mo - Stallion Register Online

NEWGRANGE
NEWGRANGE
$3,500



2019, dk/b, Stallion (Violence / Bella Chianti)

Donated by Sequel New York, stands in NY

Winner of Sham S. G3, Southwest S. G3, 2x San Pasqual S. G2, 2023 & 2024 San Antonio S. G2

Earnings of $1,014,584

Newgrange - Stallion Register Online

OAK ROOM
OAK ROOM
$500



2017, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Privet Hedge)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Oak Room - Stallion Register Online


PROXY
PROXY
$1,500



2018, b, Stallion (Tapit / Panty Raid)

Donated by Darley Stallions, stands in KY

Winner of the G1 Clark and the $1M G2 Oaklawn Handicap.

Plus, a fast-closing 3rd in the G1 Breeders' Cup Classic

Proxy - Stallion Register Online

REDIRECT
REDIRECT
$500



2016, gr/ro, Stallion (Speightstown / Alternate)

Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV

Sire of Multiple Stake Winners, including Direct the Cat and Im the Director

Redirect - Stallion Register Online

SACRED LIFE (FR)
SACRED LIFE (FR)
$500



2015, b, Stallion (Siyouni (FR) / Knyazhna (IRE)

Donated by James Kelly, Blazing Forest Stables, stands in KY

Winner and placed in 14 Stakes, on the board in 26 of 27 starts

Sacred Life (FR) - Stallion Register Online

SEGOVIA
SEGOVIA
$500



2010, b, Stallion (Unbridled's Song / Tap to Music)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Winner of $141,213

Segovia - Stallion Register Online

SENOR BUSCADOR
SENOR BUSCADOR
$1,000



2018 b Stallion (Mineshaft/ Rose's Desert)

Donated by Lanes End, stands in KY

Winner G1 Saudi Cup, Undefeated 2yo Stake's winner, Multiple GSW

Senor Buscador - Stallion Register Online

SHATAK
SHATAK
$500



2010 Dk Bay or Brown Stallion, (Cryptoclearance/Grecian Devil) Donated by Sharon M. Ferguson, stands in NY

G3 placed. Winner at 3,4 and 5

Shatak - Stallion Register Online

SHIRL'S SPEIGHT
SHIRL'S SPEIGHT
$1,000



2017, b, Stallion (Speightstown / Perfect Shirl)

Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY

G1 winning Millionaire with a champion's pedigree

Shirl's Speight - Stallion Register Online

SIMOVIC
SIMOVIC
$500



2020, b, Stallion (More Than Ready / Cougarstown)

Donated by David Eaton, stands in WV

Winner of $193,586

Simovic - Horse

SNAG
SNAG
$500



2013, b, Stallion (Harlan's Holiday / Intensify)

Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH

Snag - Stallion Register Online

SPIRITUS INVICTUS
SPIRITUS INVICTUS
$500



2016, dk/b, Stallion (War Front / Centre Court)

Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV

spiritusinvictus.pdf

TACITUS
TACITUS
$500



2016, gr/ro Stallion (Tapit - Close Hatches)

Donated by Taylor Made Stallions Inc., stands in KY

Won or placed in 10 Graded stakes, incl. 5 G1s and 2 Classics. 3x G2W. Full to BC Distaff winner SCYLLA
First 2yos sold for up to $500K

Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027

Tacitus - Stallion Register Online

