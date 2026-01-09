West Virginia Thoroughbred Breeders Association Stallion Auction

Hosted by
2012 Ch. Ridgling (Malibu Moon/ Tap Your Heels)
Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV
2020 b. Stallion (Classic Empire/ Armony's Angel)
Donated by Taylor Made Stallions INC. stands in KY
G1 Winner and classic placed, Won Arkansas Derby (G1), 3rd in the Kentucky Derby.
Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027
2020, ch, Stallion (Army Mule / Starlite Starbrite)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, Stands in OH
By Undefeated Stake Winner Army Mule
2012, b, Stallions (Speightstown/Northern Station)
Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, Stands in WV
Grade 3 winner of $377,241,
Sire of Stake Winners and Stake Placed
2018 b, Stallion (War Front / Joyfully)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Staton, Stands in OH
New Track Record Holder 5 Furlongs on Turf in 55.96
2014, ch, Stallion (Jersey Town / Bees)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, Stands in KY
Undefeated as a 4yr old, Stakes Winner.
The most accomplished son of G1W Jersey Town
2024 sales included 2yr olds that sold up to $275,000.
Bee Jersey - Stallion Register Online
2004 b, Stallion (Tiznow / The Hess Express)
Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, Stands in WV
Grade 1 Whitney winner of $923,245
Sire of Multiple Stake winners
2019, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Hopeoverexperience)
Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, Stands in WV
Half-Brother to So Perfect
2015, b, Stallion (Candy Ride (ARG)/ Church Camp)
Donated by Casey's Legacy LLC. Stands in WV
NY Allowance Winner, with a 109 and 110 Equibase Speed Figures. 2nd in Belmont's $100,000 State Dinner S.
Sire of Stake Winner
2019, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit / I'll Take Charge)
Donated by Gainesway Farm, Stands in KY
Won Dwyer (G3) by 23 lengths, Won Suburban S. (G2) by nearly 5 lengths, 2nd Florida Derby (G1)
2022, dk/b, Stallion (Honor A.P. / Violent Wave)
Donated by Antonio Delgado, stands in WV
Half-brother to Raging Torrent
2016, ch, Stallion ( Lookin at Lucky/ Quake Lake)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
Winner of the Kentucky Derby (G1) earnings $2,120,175
2009 gr/ro Stallion (Unbridled's Song - Stop Traffic)
Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in VA
CHAMPION FRESHMAN SIRE
BY UNBRIDLED’S SONG
Rated as the top value sire in 2024
at his fee level by Chris McGrath.
2013, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit/ Pretty 'N Smart)
Donated by Sugar Mill Stables, Stands in MD
Grade 1 Winning Millionaire & Grade 1 Sire
2-year-olds sold up to $440,000, Yearlings up to $200,000, and Weanlings up to $130,000
2015 Ch. Stallion (Curlin - Franscat)
Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV
2024 1st Crop 2YO Stakes Winner! Multiple Triple-Digit Beyers, Multiple Stakes Winner, and GSP
Long-Short-Turf-Dirt-All Weather
2019, b, Stallion (Fiber Sonde / Ghost Canyon)
Donated by Grams Racing Stables, stands in WV
Full brother to Hidden Canyon $319,338 and Bullets Fever $27,424
2008, dk/b, Stallion (Mineshaft / Miss Doolittle)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, Stands in KY
Sire of G1 Winners, Sire of the earners of $52,38,649
2017 dk/b, Stallion (Dominus/ Forest Melody)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Del Mar Derby (G2) placed, Winner of $168,651
2018 b, Stallion (Violence - Lil Nugget)
Donated by Taylor Made Stallions Inc., stands in KY
Multiple G1-Winning son of Violence
G1 Winner at 2 & 3
Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027
2018, ch, Stallion (Maclean's Music / Manki)
Donated by Gainesway Farm, stands in KY
Lighting Fast (G1) Winning Sprinter, Winner of Bay Shore S. (G3), Swale Stakes (G3) by 6 lengths. First Yearlings in 2025 sold for $120,000 and $110,000
2010, ch, (Speightstown / Fifth Avenue Ball)
Donated by Joerg Hoffman, stands in PA
Average earnings at $66,500, Black type horses at 19%, and Winners to starters at 40%
2015, dk/b, Stallion (Medaglia d'Oro / It's Tricky)
Donated by Ralph Santella, stands in PA
Graded stakes winner and G1 placed, with earnings of $595,680. PA #2 leading Sire in 2025
2020, b, Stallion (Bernardini / Dancinginthestreet)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Entered into Stud 2025
2015, ch, Stallion (Scat Daddy / Vulcan Rose)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
Multiple Graded Stake Winner, 2024 Yearlings sold for up to $200,000
2017, ch, (Declaration of War / Floy)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
G1 Winner at 3,4, and 5 earner of nearly $2.2 million
2016, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Honest Lady)
Donated by Sequel New York, stands in NY
Sire of Multiple Stakes Winners by as many as 12 lengths
Honest Mischief - Stallion Register Online
2017, b Stallion (Curlin - Marion Ravenwood)
Santa Anita H. (G1) winner, by HOTY & elite sire CURLIN.
Full brother to MG1W NEST. NTR-setter at Churchill at 3.
Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027
2021, dk/b, Stallion (Arrogate / Justa Lady)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Son of Arrogate, sold as a yearling for $575,000
2011, gr/ro, Stallion (Tapit / Adoradancer)
Donated by Casey's Legacy LLC, stands in WV
Sire of 27% Stake horses in his first 2 crops, New York Allowance Winner.
2015, b, Stallion (Fiber Sonde/ Bootprints)
Donated by Javier Contreas, stands in WV
Son of Fiber Sonde, Stake winner, and stake placed
2017, dk/b Stallion (More Than Ready / Fanfire)
Donated by Roger Sterling, stands in WV
Bullet work of 32.2/5, half-brother to Emery, winner of the G3 Victory Ride Stakes and the G2 Lexus Raven Run Stake
Load to Fire - Horse Profile - BloodHorse
2009, gr/ro Stallion (Master Command / Whata Gem)
Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV
Winner of the G3 Lone Star Park Handicap and the G3 Texas Mile Stake
2017, dk/b, Stallion (Uncle Mo / Symbolic Gesture)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
Multiple Stake winner and placed, First Yearlings sold for up to $100,000
2017, b, Stallion (Palace Malice / Drumette)
Donated by Ronney & Nicole Brown, stands in WV
G2 Risen Star S. Winner, third in the G3 Lecomte S.
First Crop 3yr olds of 2025
2020, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Brooch)
Donated by Sequel Stallions New York, stands in NY
Won as a 3-year-old MSW at Churchill Downs by 10 lengths
Full brother to Mandaloun, winner of $2,096,052
2019, b Stallion (Into Mischief - My Wandy's Girl)
Donated by O'Sullivan Farms, stands in WV
entered stud 2024
2018, b, Stallion (Uncle Mo / Needmore Flattery)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Half-brother to Taiba G1 Winner 1.7M 2 yr old
2019, dk/b, Stallion (Violence / Bella Chianti)
Donated by Sequel New York, stands in NY
Winner of Sham S. G3, Southwest S. G3, 2x San Pasqual S. G2, 2023 & 2024 San Antonio S. G2
Earnings of $1,014,584
2017, b, Stallion (Into Mischief / Privet Hedge)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Oak Room - Stallion Register Online
2018, b, Stallion (Tapit / Panty Raid)
Donated by Darley Stallions, stands in KY
Winner of the G1 Clark and the $1M G2 Oaklawn Handicap.
Plus, a fast-closing 3rd in the G1 Breeders' Cup Classic
2016, gr/ro, Stallion (Speightstown / Alternate)
Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV
Sire of Multiple Stake Winners, including Direct the Cat and Im the Director
2015, b, Stallion (Siyouni (FR) / Knyazhna (IRE)
Donated by James Kelly, Blazing Forest Stables, stands in KY
Winner and placed in 14 Stakes, on the board in 26 of 27 starts
2010, b, Stallion (Unbridled's Song / Tap to Music)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
Winner of $141,213
2018 b Stallion (Mineshaft/ Rose's Desert)
Donated by Lanes End, stands in KY
Winner G1 Saudi Cup, Undefeated 2yo Stake's winner, Multiple GSW
2010 Dk Bay or Brown Stallion, (Cryptoclearance/Grecian Devil) Donated by Sharon M. Ferguson, stands in NY
G3 placed. Winner at 3,4 and 5
2017, b, Stallion (Speightstown / Perfect Shirl)
Donated by Darby Dan Farm, stands in KY
G1 winning Millionaire with a champion's pedigree
2020, b, Stallion (More Than Ready / Cougarstown)
Donated by David Eaton, stands in WV
Winner of $193,586
2013, b, Stallion (Harlan's Holiday / Intensify)
Donated by Buckeye Stallion Station, stands in OH
2016, dk/b, Stallion (War Front / Centre Court)
Donated by Beau Ridge Farm, stands in WV
2016, gr/ro Stallion (Tapit - Close Hatches)
Donated by Taylor Made Stallions Inc., stands in KY
Won or placed in 10 Graded stakes, incl. 5 G1s and 2 Classics. 3x G2W. Full to BC Distaff winner SCYLLA
First 2yos sold for up to $500K
Comes with breed back if no foal is produced in 2027
