West Virginia Weekend Getaway - Schwarzer Berg VI

Celebrate the excitement of our upcoming West Virginia Weekend Getaway with this beautifully crafted 11x17 inch poster! Printed in high detail on premium matte paper, this poster features a classic Porsche set against the coal mining backdrop of West Virginia’s. This poster captures the spirit of the event, celebrating our weekend escape. The vibrant colors, intricate design, and premium quality make it a perfect keepsake for any Porsche enthusiast.

Hang it in your garage, office, or home and let it be a reminder of the camaraderie, scenic byways, and adventure awaiting us in the Greenbrier Valley.



**Limited availability!** Don't miss your chance to own this unique piece of PCA memorabilia.