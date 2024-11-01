West Virginia Weekend Getaway - Schwarzer Berg VI

About this shop
ENTRY FEE
If you've attended one of our weekend events before, you know how much effort we put into making each experience smooth and memorable for everyone. Events like these come with costs, so as a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, we’re charging $60 per car.
Your support helps us to continue organizing events like this one and welcoming PCA members from any of the 149 PCA regions across North America.
Celebrate the excitement of our upcoming West Virginia Weekend Getaway with this beautifully crafted 11x17 inch poster! Printed in high detail on premium matte paper, this poster features a classic Porsche set against the coal mining backdrop of West Virginia’s. This poster captures the spirit of the event, celebrating our weekend escape. The vibrant colors, intricate design, and premium quality make it a perfect keepsake for any Porsche enthusiast.
Hang it in your garage, office, or home and let it be a reminder of the camaraderie, scenic byways, and adventure awaiting us in the Greenbrier Valley.
**Limited availability!** Don't miss your chance to own this unique piece of PCA memorabilia.
Celebrate our West Virginia Weekend Getaway with this high-quality, limited-edition event T-shirt! Made from premium Next Level fabric, this shirt offers a soft, comfortable fit with durability to last you through countless adventures.
Expertly screen-printed (printed locally by a family owned business) with vivid, lasting colors, this shirt features a unique design inspired by the rolling hills and scenic beauty of West Virginia.
