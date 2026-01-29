West Wildcats Fun Fair

About this event
Wristband gets you access to unlimited play on all of the games and choice of a prize at our prize table.
Each additional wristband is only $6.00
Raffles from local businesses, teachers/staff and each grade. Some raffles include: sports tickets, movie tickets, wine tastings, restaurants, roller skating and much more!
Balloon guy, bingo, craft, face painting, concessions, bake sale and book walk.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!