West Parent Organization

Hosted by

West Parent Organization

About this event

West Wildcats Fun Fair

100 Briarwood Rd

Crystal Lake, IL 60014, USA

Wristband
$10

Wristband gets you access to unlimited play on all of the games and choice of a prize at our prize table.

Additional Wristband
$6

Each additional wristband is only $6.00

Raffle Tickets (Set of 5 Tickets)
$5

Raffles from local businesses, teachers/staff and each grade. Some raffles include: sports tickets, movie tickets, wine tastings, restaurants, roller skating and much more!

Activity/Food Tickets (Set of 5 Tickets)
$5

Balloon guy, bingo, craft, face painting, concessions, bake sale and book walk.

Add a donation for West Parent Organization

$

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