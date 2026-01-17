2026 West Marin Inverness School Community PTSA's Online Auction

VIP School Day: 'Your Personal Principal'

Treat your student to a one-of-a-kind VIP experience! One lucky student will spend a school day with the principal as their personal assistant.

From morning routines to afternoon activities, the principal will be by their side—helping with daily tasks, carrying materials, escorting them around campus, and offering support in classes and activities. It’s a fun and lighthearted way for a student to feel extra special while giving the principal a behind-the-scenes glimpse of school life.

This unique experience promises memories your student will treasure for years to come.



