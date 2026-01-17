2026 West Marin Inverness School Community PTSA's Online Auction

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Treat your student to a one-of-a-kind VIP experience! One lucky student will spend a school day with the principal as their personal assistant.
From morning routines to afternoon activities, the principal will be by their side—helping with daily tasks, carrying materials, escorting them around campus, and offering support in classes and activities. It’s a fun and lighthearted way for a student to feel extra special while giving the principal a behind-the-scenes glimpse of school life.
This unique experience promises memories your student will treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Treat a student to a special off-campus lunch with Glenda! The winning student will enjoy a relaxed lunch outing filled with great conversation and a welcome break from the usual school routine.
This unique experience offers a chance to connect, unwind, and feel celebrated—all while supporting a great cause. A simple but meaningful opportunity that’s sure to be memorable.
A great experience for a great cause—don’t miss out!
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in something truly special. This one-of-a-kind cotton quilt is handmade by local quilter Carol Elliott of Point Reyes Station, whose work beautifully bridges modern design and traditional technique. Thoughtfully pieced and carefully stitched, this quilt is as timeless as it is contemporary.
Made to be used, loved, and passed down, it brings warmth, texture, and quiet beauty to any home—whether layered on a bed, draped over a sofa, or saved for cozy evenings ahead.
A heartfelt, handcrafted piece by a West Marin maker—perfect for everyday comfort and lasting meaning.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in the heart of Point Reyes Station in this quiet, light-filled second-floor duplex—perfect for a coastal escape. The space comfortably accommodates up to four guests and features two bedrooms with queen-sized memory foam mattresses, plus a study with a sofa bed.
The home includes a fully outfitted kitchen, one full bath with a walk-in shower, Horizon Wi-Fi, washer and dryer, and off-street parking for added convenience.
Just a short, easy walk to town, guests can explore local restaurants, galleries, and charming people-watching spots. Outdoor adventures are close by, with swimming beaches, hiking trails, and Point Reyes National Seashore only a short drive away.
A peaceful and comfortable home base for exploring the beauty of West Marin.
Maximum 4 guests. No pets, please.
Starting bid
Artisan Scarf & Vita Collage ExperienceThis unique package includes a colorful, hand-woven scarf crafted from a soft blend of cotton, bamboo, and rayon by Point Reyes local artisan Susan Hayes. Paired with a $75 gift certificate to Vita Collage, a distinctive shop where ancient finds are arranged in a personal museum–style setting and thoughtfully juxtaposed with minimalist Japanese ceramics and modern art prints. A perfect blend of wearable art and curated design for anyone who appreciates craftsmanship, history, and contemporary aesthetics.
Starting bid
Point Reyes Books is a beloved bookstore known for its curated selection of new and used books, strong community focus, and role as a literary hub for the West Marin area.
Starting bid
Enjoy a olive oil tasting experience for two at McEvoy Ranch, a small, family-owned farm located just outside of Petaluma. McEvoy Ranch is celebrated for its award-winning Certified Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sustainably produced in Northern California with exceptional craftsmanship and care.
Guests will sample a selection of premium olive oils while learning about flavor profiles, production methods, and what makes truly great olive oil. Set in a beautiful ranch setting, this tasting offers a relaxed and educational way to experience one of Northern California’s standout producers.
A perfect outing for food lovers, couples, or anyone who appreciates artisanal quality.
Offer Valid 2/7/26-2/7/27
Starting bid
Gather your friends or family for an unforgettable guided kayaking tour of Tomales Bay! Offered by Tomales Bay Expeditions, this 3-hour morning tour lets a group of up to 8 paddlers explore one of the most scenic and wildlife-rich waterways in the region.
Your experienced guide will provide safety instruction, paddling tips, and a full kayak orientation before you set out. Then, glide across calm waters while taking in stunning views, abundant wildlife, and the serene beauty that make Tomales Bay a world-class kayaking destination.
This is the perfect way to enjoy adventure, nature, and quality time with friends or family—creating memories that will last long after the paddle is over.
Includes:
Starting bid
Escape to the coast with a one-night stay in a Bayview Room at Nick’s Cove, a beloved coastal sanctuary nestled along the shores of Tomales Bay. Perfect for a romantic getaway or peaceful retreat, this experience is available Thursday through Sunday.
Nick’s Cove is a favorite destination for both day trippers and world travelers, offering beautifully designed bayside cottages that renew the body and uplift the spirit. Guests can also enjoy the on-site casual eatery and bar, featuring an abundance of fresh, locally inspired flavors.
Wake up to stunning bay views, tranquil surroundings, and classic Northern California coastal charm.
Valid through December 5, 2026.
Starting bid
Brighten your weeks with the joy, comfort, and beauty of fresh flowers! This auction item includes two months of weekly, locally grown flower arrangements from Point Reyes Flowers, available for pickup in Point Reyes Station.
For over 20 years, Point Reyes Flowers has been delighting the West Marin community with stunning arrangements that appeal to the senses and lift the spirit. What began as a small family passion has grown into a beloved local tradition of artistry and care.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to eight weeks of seasonal blooms, color, and fragrance, bringing positivity and beauty into your home all season long.
Includes:
Starting bid
The Perfect Garden Bundle
Create a beautiful and thriving garden with this thoughtfully curated bundle from our favorite local nursery, Mesa Chica, located in Point Reyes Station. Known for their personalized landscape design and maintenance services, owner Ida and her dedicated team specialize in creating functional, sustainable outdoor spaces with a strong focus on water conservation and fire safety. Their attention to detail and deep knowledge of West Marin landscapes make them a trusted local favorite.
This bundle is ideal for both home gardeners and professional landscapers and includes everything you need to get started:
This offering includes:
One 2-cubic-foot ceramic pot, with your choice of color and style
2 cubic feet of organic potting soil
$100 worth of annuals and/or perennials to beautifully fill your pot
Mesa Chica (West Marin Landscape Nursery) will be open full time beginning Easter weekend 2026, offering a wide selection of vegetables, annuals, fruit trees, berries, citrus, ornamentals, specimen trees, mulch, soil and compost, pots, irrigation supplies, and more — all conveniently located in downtown Point Reyes Station.
A perfect bundle for anyone looking to bring beauty, sustainability, and local craftsmanship into their garden.
Starting bid
Join Master Forager Mike Colosimo for a fun, hands-on exploration of the natural landscapes along the Marin or Sonoma coast! This educational day trip accommodates up to Five participants and typically runs 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with some flexibility to suit your group.
While fall provides the best foraging conditions, the lucky winner can customize the trip directly with Mike for a fully personalized experience. Discover wild edibles, learn expert foraging techniques, and enjoy the beauty of the California coast—all while having a memorable adventure with friends or family.
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Starting bid
1night stay at the Tomales Bay Resort
Nestled on the shores of beautiful Tomales Bay in Inverness, California, this Cape Cod-style resort is the only lodging property located on the bay inside the Point Reyes National Seashore Park.
This West Marin gem offers a genuine welcome to all of our guests so you can enjoy your visit, whether for a romantic weekend getaway or for family-fun adventures. Family-owned and operated, our goal is to provide everyone with warm hospitality and a memorable getaway.
Starting bid
Bid on one residential sewer pump service from City Sewer Pumping, a trusted, family-run business based in Point Reyes Station, CA. This service is valid for residential properties located in Marshall, Point Reyes, Inverness, or Olema.
In business since 1951 and now in its fourth generation, City Sewer Pumping brings decades of experience and reliability to every job. They service all aspects of septic systems, including design, maintenance, repairs, and installation, providing homeowners with expert care and peace of mind.
A practical and valuable auction item for West Marin homeowners.
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Discover the art of naturally sparkling mead with this exclusive Heidrun Meadery experience! Heidrun produces Brut Dry, Champagne-style mead—light, delicate, and refreshing—crafted from single-varietal honey using the traditional Méthode Champenoise. Founded in 1997 in Arcata, California, and now based on a farm in Point Reyes Station, Heidrun Meadery combines artisanal mead production with botanical and apicultural expertise.
This auction item includes an expertly guided tour of the production facility, where you will:
A perfect experience for food and beverage enthusiasts, nature lovers, or anyone curious about the magic behind artisanal mead—this is a rare opportunity to taste, learn, and explore in a beautiful farm setting.
Starting bid
Find your balance and unwind with five classes at Point Reyes Yoga, nestled inside Toby’s Feed Barn in the heart of downtown Point Reyes Station. Founded in 2001, this family-owned, independent studio offers a warm and welcoming environment to explore the ancient art of yoga.
The solar-powered studio features beautiful old-growth Douglas Fir floors and is fully stocked with yoga props, blankets, bolsters, blocks, and straps. While bringing your own yoga mat is recommended, Maduka Pro Lite community mats are available if you forget or are traveling.
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Starting bid
Escape to the Lodge at Marconi for a two-night retreat where history meets the healing power of nature. Nestled within a 62-acre historic state park overlooking Tomales Bay, this modern hotel offers a serene sanctuary to explore, unwind, and reconnect with the timeless beauty of West Marin—just an hour north of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.
Enjoy breathtaking views, peaceful surroundings, and a perfect getaway from city life, whether for relaxation, adventure, or a romantic escape.
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Bid on a truly unforgettable 3-hour kayaking adventure exploring Tomales Bay at dusk and after dark! Paddle into the sunset with expert guides Liz and Dallas, taking in the serene beauty of Point Reyes National Seashore from the water.
Midway through the journey, enjoy a cozy stop on a secluded beach for a small fire, complete with hot chocolate or tea. As night falls, glide along the shoreline and witness the magical phenomenon of bioluminescence, where every paddle stroke makes the water sparkle and glow.
This rare and enchanting adventure combines nature, comfort, and wonder—a once-in-a-lifetime experience perfect for couples, friends, or anyone seeking something truly special.
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Starting bid
Dance, sweat, and smile with a 10-class Zumba card in Point Reyes Station! Join instructors Gina and Christie for fun-filled, high-energy Zumba classes set to lively, Latin-inspired music.
Zumba blends aerobic exercise with dynamic dance styles like salsa and merengue, making it a joyful and effective workout for all fitness levels. Gina—one of our wonderful teachers at the school—and Christy brings incredible energy, enthusiasm, and warmth to every class, creating a welcoming environment where everyone feels encouraged to move and have fun.
A perfect package for fitness lovers, dancers, or anyone looking to add joy and movement to their routine.
Starting bid
Four person cheese tasting – Join us for a tasting of our award-winning cheeses on the gorgeous Fork patio overlooking our farm and Tomales Bay! Your party will enjoy a plentiful cheeseboard at your reserved table, including an assortment of our cheeses and perfectly selected house-made accompaniments. In addition to your cheeseboard, delicious, seasonal offerings from The Fork kitchen will be available for purchase.
A menu of the day's offerings will be provided at each table. Options include local charcuterie, unique grilled cheeses, ooey-gooey mac & cheese and YES - our world-famous, house-made ice cream sandwiches!
Cheese Lovers Tastings are bookable online and available on select holidays throughout the Spring, with regular tastings from June through October 2026.
Starting bid
Turn up the heat with a one-month unlimited membership at Yoga Hell, Petaluma’s premier high-intensity hot yoga and fitness studio. Founded in 2010 by Lynn Whitlow and Jeff Renfro, Yoga Hell is known for powerful workouts, a supportive community, and classes that push both body and mind.
Located at 1484 N. Petaluma Blvd, Yoga Hell offers a variety of heated classes including Bikram Yoga, Inferno Hot Pilates, Bikyasa, and Pilates Plus. With energizing music, dynamic lighting in select sessions, and expert instruction, this is the perfect opportunity to build strength, increase flexibility, and break a serious sweat.
Ideal for fitness enthusiasts—or anyone ready to challenge themselves in a motivating, welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Join Nils Warnock, Ph.D., Director of Conservation Science at All Hands Ecology (formerly Audubon Canyon Ranch), for an immersive birding tour at Cypress Grove on Tomales Bay. With over 30 years of experience studying Pacific Flyway birds, Nils will guide us through this stunning and historically significant landscape. You’ll discover shorebirds, waterbirds, and land birds as Nils shares his extensive knowledge of conservation efforts in this critical habitat.
Cypress Grove is a 100-acre preserve on the eastern shores of Tomales Bay, normally closed to the public. Surrounded by towering Monterey Cypress and wind-swept hedges, the delicate Victorian-era cabins built on Cypress Point shimmer at the edge of the bay, contrasting sharply with the wildness of the eelgrass beds, native grasslands, and coastal marshland.
Today, Cypress Grove serves as a hub for scientists, colleagues, students, and volunteers who conduct long-term monitoring and shorter-term research projects.
This tour combines a unique bird watching experience within a place of natural beauty, offering ecological insights and a rare opportunity to explore vital work in ecosystem protection!
Starting bid
Private farm tour and cheese tasting for up to 6 people
Toluma Farms is a 160-acre goat and sheep dairy and educational farm in Marin County, just a few miles from the town of Tomales. After a decade of land restoration, they started Tomales Farmstead Creamery on-site and began making artisanal goat and sheep cheeses, currently producing eight seasonal cheeses.
Come and learn the history of the farm and creamery with a private farm tour. Included:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!