Westchester Babe Ruth Baseball

Hosted by

Westchester Babe Ruth Baseball

About this raffle

Westchester Babe Ruth Baseball 14u Regional Tournament Raffle

Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets - Raffle
$20

2 Tickets to the Dodgers vs. Reds on August 26 at 7:10 pm, Section 4FD Row C Seats 6 & 7.


Value: $500

Katin USA - Raffle
$20

$500 E-Gift card to shop online at https://katinusa.com/


Everyone who purchases a Katin raffle ticket will get a 30% discount code to shop online.


Do some back-to-school shopping for the boys, or treat yourself to some summer gear.

Los Angeles Kings - Raffle
$10

2 Tickets to the Los Angeles Kings, Section 209 Row 7 Seats 3 & 4


Value: $250

Drew Doughty Autographed Hockey Puck
$10

LA Kings Official Practice Puck Autographed by Drew Doughty.


Value: $200

Rhone Athletic Apparel - Raffle
$10

$200 E-Gift card to shop online at https://www.rhone.com/

Family Photography Session - Raffle
$10

45 Minute Family Photography Session with Zsuzsi Steiner.

https://zsuzsiphotography.com/

Digital files and products are not included but can be purchased. 

Value: $250

The Macallan 18 year Double Cask Scotch - Raffle
$10

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky, matured for 18 years in both American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks.


Value: $300-$350

Add a donation for Westchester Babe Ruth Baseball

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!