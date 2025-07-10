Westchester Babe Ruth Baseball 14u Regional Tournament Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
2 Tickets to the Dodgers vs. Reds on August 26 at 7:10 pm, Section 4FD Row C Seats 6 & 7.
Value: $500
$500 E-Gift card to shop online at https://katinusa.com/
Everyone who purchases a Katin raffle ticket will get a 30% discount code to shop online.
Do some back-to-school shopping for the boys, or treat yourself to some summer gear.
2 Tickets to the Los Angeles Kings, Section 209 Row 7 Seats 3 & 4
Value: $250
LA Kings Official Practice Puck Autographed by Drew Doughty.
Value: $200
45 Minute Family Photography Session with Zsuzsi Steiner.
https://zsuzsiphotography.com/
Digital files and products are not included but can be purchased.
Value: $250
The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky, matured for 18 years in both American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks.
Value: $300-$350
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!