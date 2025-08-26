Westchester Labor Day Round Robin 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 50 yard line lower - upper deck - middle of the aisle. Perfect seats
Stoney River Steakhouse
Awesome New Racquet donated by Kevin Asbell
Learn from the Best!! Kevin Asbell will give you a private lesson at Westchester to help you improve your game!
Learn from Best! Kip is the Pro From Big Canoe and a # 1 on the Westchester Mens A1 team. Specializes in advanced players and he can hit you off the court! 50 minutes at WCA.
Westchesters "resident" teaching pro - the fantastic MariBeth Ledford will give you a 50 minute lesson on WCA courts
Get a lesson and a chance to catch up with Jacob Eastwood! 50 minute lesson at Brookstone where he is head pro!
