Westchester Labor Day Round Robin 2025

4201 Westchester Crossing NE, Roswell, GA 30075, USA

Falcons vs Buc Season Opener - Sept 7th item
Falcons vs Buc Season Opener - Sept 7th
$200

2 50 yard line lower - upper deck - middle of the aisle. Perfect seats

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$75

Stoney River Steakhouse

Diadem Elevate V 3 item
Diadem Elevate V 3
$125

Awesome New Racquet donated by Kevin Asbell

50 minute private Lesson at WCA item
50 minute private Lesson at WCA
$50

Learn from the Best!! Kevin Asbell will give you a private lesson at Westchester to help you improve your game!

Kip Adringa Private Tennis Lesson item
Kip Adringa Private Tennis Lesson
$50

Learn from Best! Kip is the Pro From Big Canoe and a # 1 on the Westchester Mens A1 team. Specializes in advanced players and he can hit you off the court! 50 minutes at WCA.

MariBeth Ledford Tennis Lesson item
MariBeth Ledford Tennis Lesson
$50

Westchesters "resident" teaching pro - the fantastic MariBeth Ledford will give you a 50 minute lesson on WCA courts

Jacob Eastwood Tennis Lesson item
Jacob Eastwood Tennis Lesson
$50

Get a lesson and a chance to catch up with Jacob Eastwood! 50 minute lesson at Brookstone where he is head pro!

