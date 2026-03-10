Westchester Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Westchester Rotary Foundation

About this event

Westchester Rotary Club 2026 Spring Fundraiser: Off to the Races!

8049 W Manchester Ave

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA

Westchester Rotary Club Member
Free

This ticket is available for Westchester Rotarians only as part of your dues!

Event Guest Ticket
$125

Enjoy dinner, two drink tickets, entertainment, games, silent/live auction and an afternoon of fun!

Kentucky Derby Sponsorship
$7,500

Premium Seating for 10

2 Digital Sponsor Slides

Logo in all advertisements

Logo on event sign

Logo prominently displayed at event

Logo prominently displayed on website

Recognition from podium at event

Champagne toast with guests

Preakness Stakes Sponsorship
$5,000

Deluxe Seating for 8

Digital Sponsor Slide

Logo in all advertisements

Logo on event sign

Logo prominently displayed at event

Logo prominently displayed on website

Recognition from podium at event

Belmont Stakes Sponsorship
$2,500

Seating for 4 Half Digital Sponsor Slide Logo in all advertisements

Logo on event sign

Logo prominently displayed at event

Recognition from podium at event

Breeder's Cup Sponsorship
$1,250

Seating for 2 Half Digital Sponsor Slide Logo in all advertisements Logo on event sign Logo prominently displayed at event Recognition from podium at event

Add a donation for Westchester Rotary Foundation

$

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