Westchester Rotary Club 2026 Spring Fundraiser: Off to the Races!

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About this event
This ticket is available for Westchester Rotarians only as part of your dues!
Enjoy dinner, two drink tickets, entertainment, games, silent/live auction and an afternoon of fun!
Premium Seating for 10
2 Digital Sponsor Slides
Logo in all advertisements
Logo on event sign
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on website
Recognition from podium at event
Champagne toast with guests
Deluxe Seating for 8
Digital Sponsor Slide
Logo in all advertisements
Logo on event sign
Logo prominently displayed at event
Logo prominently displayed on website
Recognition from podium at event
Seating for 4 Half Digital Sponsor Slide Logo in all advertisements
Logo on event sign
Logo prominently displayed at event
Recognition from podium at event
Seating for 2 Half Digital Sponsor Slide Logo in all advertisements Logo on event sign Logo prominently displayed at event Recognition from podium at event
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