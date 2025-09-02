Westchester Tennis Round Robin Auction II Closes October 31st

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About this event
Starting bid
Get a great 50 minute lesson from Maribeth at the WCA courts! She's AWESOME and we are so lucky to have her!
Starting bid
Get a $225+ Diadem racquet donated by Kevin and he will also string it for you and give you your first lesson with it!!!
Starting bid
Kevin Asbell will give you a fantastic 50 minute Lesson at Westchester
Starting bid
Kip Andringa - Pro at Big Canoe will give you a masterclass lesson and host you at Big Canoe! It's a drive but it is well worth it from this exception pro who also plays #1 on our A1 Men's team!
Starting bid
Kip Andringa - Pro at Big Canoe will give you a masterclass lesson and host you at Big Canoe! It's a drive but it is well worth it from this exception pro who also plays #1 on our A1 Men's team!
Starting bid
Jacob Eastwood - exception pro at Brookstone will offer a 50 minute lesson at his courts. It's worth the drive!!!
Starting bid
Jacob Eastwood - exception pro at Brookstone will offer a 50 minute lesson at his courts. It's worth the drive!!!
Starting bid
$100 Value
Starting bid
Get to use the Westchester Clubhouse for a 6 hour event!
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