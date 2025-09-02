Hosted by

Westchester Civic Association

About this event

Westchester Tennis Round Robin Auction II Closes October 31st

Pick-up location

4201 Westchester Crossing NE, Roswell, GA 30075, USA

Tennis Lesson with Westchester Resident Pro Maribeth Ledford item
Tennis Lesson with Westchester Resident Pro Maribeth Ledford
$30

Starting bid

Get a great 50 minute lesson from Maribeth at the WCA courts! She's AWESOME and we are so lucky to have her!

Diadem Elevate V 3 and Lesson item
Diadem Elevate V 3 and Lesson item
Diadem Elevate V 3 and Lesson
$150

Starting bid

Get a $225+ Diadem racquet donated by Kevin and he will also string it for you and give you your first lesson with it!!!

50 minute private Lesson at WCA item
50 minute private Lesson at WCA
$30

Starting bid

Kevin Asbell will give you a fantastic 50 minute Lesson at Westchester

50 minute private Lesson at Big Canoe item
50 minute private Lesson at Big Canoe
$30

Starting bid

Kip Andringa - Pro at Big Canoe will give you a masterclass lesson and host you at Big Canoe! It's a drive but it is well worth it from this exception pro who also plays #1 on our A1 Men's team!

50 minute private Lesson at Big Canoe item
50 minute private Lesson at Big Canoe
$30

Starting bid

Kip Andringa - Pro at Big Canoe will give you a masterclass lesson and host you at Big Canoe! It's a drive but it is well worth it from this exception pro who also plays #1 on our A1 Men's team!

50 minute private Lesson at Brookstone with Jacob item
50 minute private Lesson at Brookstone with Jacob
$30

Starting bid

Jacob Eastwood - exception pro at Brookstone will offer a 50 minute lesson at his courts. It's worth the drive!!!

50 minute private Lesson at Brookstone with Jacob (Copy) item
50 minute private Lesson at Brookstone with Jacob (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Jacob Eastwood - exception pro at Brookstone will offer a 50 minute lesson at his courts. It's worth the drive!!!

Stoney River Gift Card item
Stoney River Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Value

Westchester Clubhouse Event Rental item
Westchester Clubhouse Event Rental item
Westchester Clubhouse Event Rental
$75

Starting bid

Get to use the Westchester Clubhouse for a 6 hour event!

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