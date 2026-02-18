Westcoast Sports Associates Inc

Westcoast Sports Associates Inc

Westcoast Sports Associates Memberships

WSA Membership
$250

Valid until March 2, 2027

Membership is more than event access — it is an opportunity to actively shape the future of WSA and the communities we serve.


Our members are leaders across sports, business, and entertainment who believe access to sports creates confidence, discipline, mentorship, and lifelong opportunity for kids who need it most.


As a WSA Member, you will:

• Support direct grant funding to local recreation centers and youth programs

• Help grow WSA’s impact, visibility, and partnerships

• Engage with a network of mission-aligned professionals

• Participate in curated Social events featuring sports industry leaders


WSA is entering its fourth decade with a renewed focus on growth, engagement, and measurable impact — and we are building a membership community that reflects that vision.


We hope you’ll join us.


WSA Young Adult Membership
$125

Valid until March 2, 2027

For Young Adults under Age 35


