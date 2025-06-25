Western Band & Guard Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Vouchers redeemable for an 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Each voucher valued at $79. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holiday. Ski/snowboard equipment rental is available for purchase if needed. This visit is not eligible for Bonus Credits. New media fee is included, if needed. Holiday hours can be found at https://perfectnorth.com/hours/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Holloway Varsity Jacket. Size large. Wool sleeves. Comes with a $20 credit for patch sewing. Overall $220 value.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two autographed autobiographies from a Kokomo author.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Voucher for Wine Tasting for two people & bottle of Chardonnay. $45 value. Located in Westfield, IN. Must be 21+ to bid.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 admission tickets to Science Central Museum located in Fort Wayne, IN. $24 Value
Donated by Museum
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Support a local family business while getting a great deal on 10lbs of beef breakfast sausage, valued at $80. PLUS a 10% discount on beef in bulk. the prices for 2025 are listed for reference.
Donated by Grandma Pats Beef
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bud light NFL metal sign
valued at $100
Donated by Jeff Jarrard, Party Time DJ service
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mary Kay Beauty set, with over the door hanging travel make up bag.
Valued over $100
Donated by Amy Bass
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 passes to the Eiteljorg Museum + free parking
located in Indianapolis
valued at $80
Donated by the Museum
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 med bags of popcorn
one tub of fudge
chocolate pretzels and candies
valued over $50
Donated by the Popcorn Cafe
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dock Dollars/gift cards
$80 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dock Dollars/gift cards
$70 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shoup's Sauce gift set. $25 value
Donated by owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ready for a Romantic Getaway? You don't have to go far! Cabins and Candlelight in Colfax, IN is a great hideaway for two.
Valued over $200
Donated by owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
located in Kokomo
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 $20 gift cards
located in Kokomo
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Located in Westfield
Valued at $50
Donated by Birdies
auctionV2.input.startingBid
only valid in Kokomo, IN
valued over $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kokomo Alehouse
2 $25 gift cards
Donated by Mike and Mari Mund
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
$50 value
Donated by Wyndam Group
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 gift certificate
T-shirt
magnet
sticker
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 gift certificate
T-shirt
cup with straw
magnet & stickers
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fas Lube Conventional oil change
& 2 $10 CJ Carwash gift cards
Donated by owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
5 $10 gift cards
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 $50 Top of the Line Detail gift certificates
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Seven Brew 2 $10 gift cards
Charley's Philly Steaks 2 $10 gift cards
B & K $20 gift card
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Locally made sauces and apple butter. insulated bag with handle
meat and sausage gift card $20
located in Lebanon, IN5
Donated by Owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$20 gift card toward product or salon treatment
Located in Frankfort
Donated by Brooke at Gem City Beauty
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 Heathers Flowers gift certificate
Located in Frankfort
Donated by Owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pepe's Restaurant $20 gift card
located in Frankfort
Donated by Owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by Konner Stumpf
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pamper yourself! Treat Yourself!
$10 gift card- Annmarie's Boutique
Mccalister's VIP Card(free meal)
Donated by above businesses
$20 gift card - Precious Beauties Boutique
Lotions, candle, soaps, face masks, comfy socks, nail file, cute basket
Donated by The Mund Family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Snail coin purses
Snowman coin purse
key chain
pins
two luggage tags
Donated by Mund Family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
American Legion Golf Course
green fee's and cart rental
4 rounds of golf and golf balls
Value $200
Anonymous donation
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Free 1 topping pizza
1 hour lane rental (up to 5 ppl) + shoes
$60 value
Located in Kokomo
Donated by owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Foursome- includes green fee's and cart rental
$200 value
Located in Kokomo
Donated by Owner
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$30 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$40 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$30 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$45 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$60 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fire Pizza Valued over $50
Located in Russiaville, Flora, and Walton
3 gift cards
pizza pan sheet
pizza cutter
pizza flavored snacks
T-shirt
hand towels
Donated by owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
There are many different years available. If interested in other years please contact me at [email protected]
pics $5 Trophy's $15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Albanese Candy Gift Basket
Chocolate and Gummy candies
$55 Value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Gift Certificate for Meat Department at Waldells IGA
located in Russiaville
Shoup's seasonings and meat thermometer
$150 Value
Donated by Waldells Owners
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$70 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$65 value
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing