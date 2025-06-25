eventClosed

Western Band & Guard Silent Auction

Perfect North - 2 Weekday Admission Tickets item
Perfect North - 2 Weekday Admission Tickets
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Vouchers redeemable for an 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Each voucher valued at $79. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holiday. Ski/snowboard equipment rental is available for purchase if needed. This visit is not eligible for Bonus Credits. New media fee is included, if needed. Holiday hours can be found at https://perfectnorth.com/hours/

Band/Guard Letter Jacket & $20 Patch Credit item
Band/Guard Letter Jacket & $20 Patch Credit item
Band/Guard Letter Jacket & $20 Patch Credit item
Band/Guard Letter Jacket & $20 Patch Credit
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Holloway Varsity Jacket. Size large. Wool sleeves. Comes with a $20 credit for patch sewing. Overall $220 value.

Autographed Kokomo Author Books item
Autographed Kokomo Author Books item
Autographed Kokomo Author Books
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two autographed autobiographies from a Kokomo author.

Wine Tasting & Bottle of Chardonnay item
Wine Tasting & Bottle of Chardonnay
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Voucher for Wine Tasting for two people & bottle of Chardonnay. $45 value. Located in Westfield, IN. Must be 21+ to bid.

Science Central Museum - 2 Tickets item
Science Central Museum - 2 Tickets
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 admission tickets to Science Central Museum located in Fort Wayne, IN. $24 Value

Donated by Museum

10 lbs of Breakfast Sausage plus discount certificate item
10 lbs of Breakfast Sausage plus discount certificate item
10 lbs of Breakfast Sausage plus discount certificate
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Support a local family business while getting a great deal on 10lbs of beef breakfast sausage, valued at $80. PLUS a 10% discount on beef in bulk. the prices for 2025 are listed for reference.

Donated by Grandma Pats Beef

Man Cave Beer Sign item
Man Cave Beer Sign item
Man Cave Beer Sign
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bud light NFL metal sign

valued at $100

Donated by Jeff Jarrard, Party Time DJ service

Mary Kay Beauty gift set item
Mary Kay Beauty gift set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Mary Kay Beauty set, with over the door hanging travel make up bag.

Valued over $100

Donated by Amy Bass

4 passes to Eiteljorg Museum item
4 passes to Eiteljorg Museum item
4 passes to Eiteljorg Museum
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 passes to the Eiteljorg Museum + free parking

located in Indianapolis

valued at $80

Donated by the Museum

Popcorn Cafe Gift Basket item
Popcorn Cafe Gift Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 med bags of popcorn

one tub of fudge

chocolate pretzels and candies

valued over $50

Donated by the Popcorn Cafe

Burlington Boathouse $80 item
Burlington Boathouse $80
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dock Dollars/gift cards

$80 value

Burlington Boathouse $70 item
Burlington Boathouse $70
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dock Dollars/gift cards

$70 value

Shoups Sauce set item
Shoups Sauce set
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Shoup's Sauce gift set. $25 value

Donated by owners

Romantic getaway item
Romantic getaway item
Romantic getaway
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ready for a Romantic Getaway? You don't have to go far! Cabins and Candlelight in Colfax, IN is a great hideaway for two.

Valued over $200

Donated by owners

A+ Nails $50 gift certificate item
A+ Nails $50 gift certificate
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

located in Kokomo

Donated by owner

Brandon's Burger's $60 item
Brandon's Burger's $60
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 $20 gift cards

located in Kokomo

Donated by owner

Birdies Golf item
Birdies Golf item
Birdies Golf item
Birdies Golf
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Located in Westfield

Valued at $50

Donated by Birdies

Hampton Inn and Suits gift certificate item
Hampton Inn and Suits gift certificate
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

only valid in Kokomo, IN

valued over $100

Kokomo Alehouse gift cards $50 item
Kokomo Alehouse gift cards $50
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kokomo Alehouse

2 $25 gift cards

Donated by Mike and Mari Mund

Texas Roadhouse item
Texas Roadhouse item
Texas Roadhouse
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

$50 value

Donated by Wyndam Group

Wax melter & solar lamp item
Wax melter & solar lamp item
Wax melter & solar lamp
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Barlows Barbor shop gift bundle item
Barlows Barbor shop gift bundle
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$25 gift certificate

T-shirt

magnet

sticker

Donated by owner

Barlows Barbor shop gift bundle item
Barlows Barbor shop gift bundle
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$25 gift certificate

T-shirt

cup with straw

magnet & stickers

Donated by owner

Fas-Lube Oil Change & CJ carwash item
Fas-Lube Oil Change & CJ carwash item
Fas-Lube Oil Change & CJ carwash
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fas Lube Conventional oil change

& 2 $10 CJ Carwash gift cards

Donated by owners

CJ Carwash $50 item
CJ Carwash $50
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

5 $10 gift cards

Top of the Line Detail item
Top of the Line Detail item
Top of the Line Detail
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 $50 Top of the Line Detail gift certificates

Donated by owner

Gift Card Bundle $60 item
Gift Card Bundle $60
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Seven Brew 2 $10 gift cards

Charley's Philly Steaks 2 $10 gift cards

B & K $20 gift card

Sound of Music $50 Gift Card item
Sound of Music $50 Gift Card
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by owners

This Old Farm gift Bundle item
This Old Farm gift Bundle item
This Old Farm gift Bundle item
This Old Farm gift Bundle
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Locally made sauces and apple butter. insulated bag with handle

meat and sausage gift card $20

located in Lebanon, IN5

Donated by Owners

Gem City Beauty gift set item
Gem City Beauty gift set item
Gem City Beauty gift set
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$20 gift card toward product or salon treatment

Located in Frankfort

Donated by Brooke at Gem City Beauty


Heathers Flowers Gift Certificate item
Heathers Flowers Gift Certificate
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$25 Heathers Flowers gift certificate

Located in Frankfort

Donated by Owner

Pepe's Restaurant item
Pepe's Restaurant
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pepe's Restaurant $20 gift card

located in Frankfort

Donated by Owner

Lilo & Stitch Blanket item
Lilo & Stitch Blanket
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Donated by Konner Stumpf

Pamper Yourself basket! item
Pamper Yourself basket! item
Pamper Yourself basket!
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pamper yourself! Treat Yourself!

$10 gift card- Annmarie's Boutique

Mccalister's VIP Card(free meal)

Donated by above businesses

$20 gift card - Precious Beauties Boutique

Lotions, candle, soaps, face masks, comfy socks, nail file, cute basket

Donated by The Mund Family

Thirtyone Bundle item
Thirtyone Bundle
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Snail coin purses

Snowman coin purse

key chain

pins

two luggage tags

Donated by Mund Family

Golf rounds & golf balls item
Golf rounds & golf balls item
Golf rounds & golf balls
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

American Legion Golf Course

green fee's and cart rental

4 rounds of golf and golf balls

Value $200

Anonymous donation


Heritage Lanes item
Heritage Lanes
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Free 1 topping pizza

1 hour lane rental (up to 5 ppl) + shoes

$60 value

Located in Kokomo

Donated by owner

Chip and Dale Golf Course item
Chip and Dale Golf Course
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Foursome- includes green fee's and cart rental

$200 value

Located in Kokomo

Donated by Owner

Stanley Camp Mug item
Stanley Camp Mug
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$30 value

Stanley Slim Bottle item
Stanley Slim Bottle
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$40 value

Stanley Iceflow Bottle item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$30 value

Stanley Quencher Tumbler item
Stanley Quencher Tumbler
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$45 Value

Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$60 value

Fire Pzza Gift Basket item
Fire Pzza Gift Basket item
Fire Pzza Gift Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fire Pizza Valued over $50

Located in Russiaville, Flora, and Walton

3 gift cards

pizza pan sheet

pizza cutter

pizza flavored snacks

T-shirt

hand towels

Donated by owners

2 XL T-shirt's item
2 XL T-shirt's item
2 XL T-shirt's
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Many different years of Trophy's & Pictures item
Many different years of Trophy's & Pictures item
Many different years of Trophy's & Pictures item
Many different years of Trophy's & Pictures
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There are many different years available. If interested in other years please contact me at [email protected]

pics $5 Trophy's $15

Albanese Candy Basket item
Albanese Candy Basket item
Albanese Candy Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Albanese Candy Gift Basket

Chocolate and Gummy candies

$55 Value

Waldells IGA Gift Basket item
Waldells IGA Gift Basket
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 Gift Certificate for Meat Department at Waldells IGA

located in Russiaville

Shoup's seasonings and meat thermometer

$150 Value

Donated by Waldells Owners

Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& slim can cooler
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$70 value

Stanley Iceflow Bottle& Slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& Slim can cooler item
Stanley Iceflow Bottle& Slim can cooler
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$65 value

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing