Western Colorado Horticultural Society

Western Colorado Horticultural Society

Western Colorado Horticultural Society 2026 Conference Sponsorship

159 Main St

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Title Sponsor
$4,000

Title Sponsor - $4,000. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) WCHS memberships/conference tickets, and (4) banquet tickets*. Additionally, The Title Sponsor will receive high visibility signage throughout the conference and special recognition. As well as a free display booth and a full-page Program Ad with Badge logo on name cards.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

Diamond Sponsor
$1,800

Diamond Sponsor - $1,800. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) memberships/conference tickets, (2) banquet tickets* & banner signage. As well as a free display booth.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,400

Platinum Sponsor - $1,400. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets and (2) Banquet Tickets*.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

Gold Sponsor
$700

Gold Sponsor - $700. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 5th.

Silver Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.

