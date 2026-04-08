Western School Corporation

Hosted by

Western School Corporation

About this event

Western Girls Basketball Golf Outing

1047 Golf Course Ln

Kokomo, IN 46902, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$75

Select this potion to register a single golfer. Individual players will be grouped together with others to create a foursome, unless otherwise specified.

Foursome Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Select this option to register your entire foursome.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsors name will be presented on a hole.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Sponsors name will be on a banner + a social media mention.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Sponsors name on banner + a social media mentions + 1 golfer registration ($75 value).

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Name on banner + sign on hole + social media post + 1 team entry ($300 value).

Mulligans
$10

Mulligans may be purchased but are limited to 4 per team.

String it up
$3

This price for one foot of string, with a limit of 5 feet per golfer.

Gimme Putt
$10

Take a "gimme" on any putt. limited to 4 per team

Add a donation for Western School Corporation

$

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