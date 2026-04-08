Western Girls Basketball Golf Outing

About this event
Select this potion to register a single golfer. Individual players will be grouped together with others to create a foursome, unless otherwise specified.
Select this option to register your entire foursome.
Sponsors name will be presented on a hole.
Sponsors name will be on a banner + a social media mention.
Sponsors name on banner + a social media mentions + 1 golfer registration ($75 value).
Name on banner + sign on hole + social media post + 1 team entry ($300 value).
Mulligans may be purchased but are limited to 4 per team.
This price for one foot of string, with a limit of 5 feet per golfer.
Take a "gimme" on any putt. limited to 4 per team
$
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