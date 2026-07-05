Western Hight PTSA's Holiday Sip N Bid Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Winner is entitled to a Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant — Value $415
Top two bidders will win.
Starting bid
Winner is entitled to a Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience. Up to 12 People* — 90 minutes, Includes 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant — Value $415
Top two bidders will win.
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