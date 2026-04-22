Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.'s Silent Auction 2026

Step into style and rugged sophistication with this curated basket from MCD Boots. Perfect for anyone who appreciates quality, comfort, and a touch of Western flair, this package brings together everyday essentials with standout pieces.

This basket includes:

A classic MCD Boot Western shirt

Statement belt buckle and leather belt

Leather wallet for timeless function

Cologne set for a polished finish

Large candle to set the mood

Bath & Body Works items for a little self-care

Journal for thoughts, plans, or daily notes

Reusable cup for on-the-go convenience

A sweet treat with Amos Cookies

Whether you're updating your wardrobe, gifting someone special, or just treating yourself, this basket blends style, practicality, and a little indulgence all in one. 📍 Address: 501 Springridge Rd, Suite 507L, Clinton, MS 39154 🌐 Website: www.micherridolls.com Restrictions apply. Certificate must be redeemed in-store. No cash value.