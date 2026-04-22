Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.'s Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Step into style and rugged sophistication with this curated basket from MCD Boots. Perfect for anyone who appreciates quality, comfort, and a touch of Western flair, this package brings together everyday essentials with standout pieces.
This basket includes:
Whether you're updating your wardrobe, gifting someone special, or just treating yourself, this basket blends style, practicality, and a little indulgence all in one. 📍 Address: 501 Springridge Rd, Suite 507L, Clinton, MS 39154 🌐 Website: www.micherridolls.com Restrictions apply. Certificate must be redeemed in-store. No cash value.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$500 Off The Ultimate Experience Package Turn your next event into an unforgettable celebration with $500 off The Ultimate Experience Package, generously donated by The Experience Pro Sound & Lighting and The DJ Rafe Experience. This top-tier entertainment package brings the wow factor and includes everything you need to elevate your event: 🎧 Up to 4 Hours of Professional DJ Service ✨ Mesmerizing Uplighting 🎂 Enchanting Cake Lighting 🌟 Personalized Custom Gobo 🎇 Dazzling Event Lighting ☁️ Dance on a Cloud effect for a magical entrance or first dance 💵 Retail Value: $3,000 💸 Auction Winner Saves: $500 📞 Contact: 601-503-6705 📅 Valid Until: April 2027 Perfect for weddings, milestone birthdays, galas, and once-in-a-lifetime moments! Booking subject to availability. Valid toward The Ultimate Experience Package only. No cash value.
Starting bid
Creative Décor by Ash – Let Creative Décor by Ash bring your vision to life with style and creativity! Certificate must be presented at time of order. No cash value. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Starting bid
Wash & Set by Eva Bracey – Razor’s Edge Treat yourself to a refreshing hair experience with a professional Wash & Set by Eva Bracey, Owner and Stylist at Razor’s Edge. Relax, refresh, and leave looking your best with this classic salon service tailored to enhance your natural beauty. 📅 Valid Until: April 2027 Perfect for a quick refresh or a special occasion! Appointment required. No cash value. Must be redeemed by April 2027
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this timeless black Fendi purse, the perfect blend of luxury and everyday sophistication. Crafted with the signature quality and design Fendi is known for, this piece adds a polished finish to any look, whether you're heading to an event or stepping out for the day.
Sleek, versatile, and effortlessly chic, this purse is a must-have for any fashion lover.
VALUE: $3000
Don’t miss your chance to take home this designer staple. Place your bid today.
Starting bid
Balloon Art Gift Certificate – $200 Value
Add a pop of fun and creativity to your next event with this $200 Balloon Art Gift Certificate. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, grand openings, or special occasions, this experience brings vibrant, custom balloon designs that make any space feel festive and memorable.
From eye-catching décor to playful creations, this is a great way to elevate your event and leave a lasting impression on your guests.
Make your next celebration stand out. Place your bid today.
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with these stunning 14K gold earrings from Maison Weiss. Designed with sophistication and versatility in mind, this classic piece transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.
Crafted with quality and style, these earrings make a beautiful gift or a well-deserved addition to your own jewelry collection.
Don’t miss your chance to own this elegant staple. Place your bid today.
Starting bid
Invest in yourself with this exclusive Wealth & Wellness Experience, authorized by Dr. Loretta Wall, Wealth & Wellness Strategist. This private coaching package is designed to bring clarity, direction, and high-level performance into both your personal and professional life.
This experience includes a personalized approach tailored to your goals, with services such as:
Whether you're looking to elevate your mindset, strengthen your financial strategy, or achieve greater balance and results, this experience offers the tools and guidance to help you move forward with confidence.
Valid for 12 months. By appointment only.
Take the next step toward your best self. Place your bid today.
Starting bid
The Baddie Confidence Kit – 4-Week Transformation Experience ($700 Value)
Step into your confidence with The Baddie Confidence Kit, a 4-week transformation experience designed to help you look, feel, and move at your best.
This all-in-one wellness and fitness package is built for women who are ready to elevate their lifestyle, build strength, and boost confidence from the inside out.
This experience includes:
Whether you're restarting your fitness journey or taking it to the next level, this program offers structure, support, and results in just four weeks.
Feel stronger. Move better. Show up with confidence.
Place your bid and start your transformation.
Starting bid
Human Resource Audit – $500 Value
Strengthen your business from the inside out with this comprehensive Human Resource Audit provided by Professional Management Solutions.
Designed for small businesses and growing organizations, this audit helps ensure your operations are compliant, efficient, and set up for long-term success.
This package includes:
Available for virtual or in-person delivery and valid for 12 months, this is a valuable opportunity to gain expert insight and elevate your organization’s HR practices.
Invest in your business. Place your bid today.
Starting bid
Event Planning & Day-Of Coordination Package – $600 Value
Take the stress out of your next event with this professional Event Planning and Day-Of Coordination package from Professional Management Solutions.
Perfect for celebrations, corporate events, and curated experiences, this package ensures every detail is handled so you can enjoy your moment.
This experience includes:
Whether you're planning a special celebration or a polished professional event, this package provides the organization and support needed to bring your vision to life seamlessly.
Valid for 12 months. Booking required.
Bid now and plan your next event with confidence.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!