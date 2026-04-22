Hosted by

Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.

About this event

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Western Hinds County Young Professionals, Inc.'s Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1500 Raymond Lake Rd, Raymond, MS 39154, USA

Tax Preparation Services from Prompt Tax $500 Value item
Tax Preparation Services from Prompt Tax $500 Value
$50

Starting bid

Tax Preparation Services from Prompt Tax Take the stress out of tax season with professional tax preparation services from Prompt Tax — trusted by individuals and small businesses alike. This package includes expert assistance to ensure your taxes are filed accurately, efficiently, and with your maximum refund in mind. 🔹 Personalized service 🔹 Quick turnaround 🔹 Trusted by WHCYP members and the local community Whether you're filing as an individual, self-employed, or managing a small business, Prompt Tax has you covered. 📍 Address: 737 Cooper Rd, Jackson, MS 39212 📞 Phone: (601) 372-8574 Valid for one (1) tax preparation service. Expires April 15, 2026. New or returning clients welcome.
CD Boots Signature Western Basket – Valued at $300 item
CD Boots Signature Western Basket – Valued at $300
$50

Starting bid

Step into style and rugged sophistication with this curated basket from MCD Boots. Perfect for anyone who appreciates quality, comfort, and a touch of Western flair, this package brings together everyday essentials with standout pieces.

This basket includes:

  • A classic MCD Boot Western shirt
  • Statement belt buckle and leather belt
  • Leather wallet for timeless function
  • Cologne set for a polished finish
  • Large candle to set the mood
  • Bath & Body Works items for a little self-care
  • Journal for thoughts, plans, or daily notes
  • Reusable cup for on-the-go convenience
  • A sweet treat with Amos Cookies

Whether you're updating your wardrobe, gifting someone special, or just treating yourself, this basket blends style, practicality, and a little indulgence all in one. 📍 Address: 501 Springridge Rd, Suite 507L, Clinton, MS 39154 🌐 Website: www.micherridolls.com Restrictions apply. Certificate must be redeemed in-store. No cash value.

Misdemeanor Expungement – Green & Associates $1500 Value item
Misdemeanor Expungement – Green & Associates $1500 Value
$75

Starting bid

Misdemeanor Expungement – Green & Associates Clear your record and open new doors with a misdemeanor expungement service provided by Green & Associates — a trusted legal firm committed to helping individuals get a fresh start. This service includes full legal representation and filing for one (1) misdemeanor expungement in the state of Mississippi. 🔹 Value: $1,500 🔹 Valid Until: April 2026 📍 Address: 748 North President Street, Jackson, MS 39202 📞 Phone: 769-208-8122
Estate Planning Package – The McGee Firm $1500 Value item
Estate Planning Package – The McGee Firm $1500 Value
$75

Starting bid

Plan for peace of mind with a comprehensive Estate Planning Package from The McGee Firm. This package includes the drafting of essential legal documents to ensure your wishes are clearly outlined and protected: 🔹 Simple Will 🔹 Power of Attorney 🔹 Healthcare Directive (Note: This package does not include the establishment of a trust.) 🔹 Value: $1,500 🔹 Valid Until: April 2026 📍 Address: 504 Jackson Street, Edwards, Mississippi 39066 📞 Phone: 601-812-7541 🌐 Website: mcgee.legal Let a trusted legal professional guide you through this important step toward protecting your legacy and your loved ones.
The Ultimate Experience item
The Ultimate Experience
$100

Starting bid

$500 Off The Ultimate Experience Package Turn your next event into an unforgettable celebration with $500 off The Ultimate Experience Package, generously donated by The Experience Pro Sound & Lighting and The DJ Rafe Experience. This top-tier entertainment package brings the wow factor and includes everything you need to elevate your event: 🎧 Up to 4 Hours of Professional DJ Service ✨ Mesmerizing Uplighting 🎂 Enchanting Cake Lighting 🌟 Personalized Custom Gobo 🎇 Dazzling Event Lighting ☁️ Dance on a Cloud effect for a magical entrance or first dance 💵 Retail Value: $3,000 💸 Auction Winner Saves: $500 📞 Contact: 601-503-6705 📅 Valid Until: April 2027 Perfect for weddings, milestone birthdays, galas, and once-in-a-lifetime moments! Booking subject to availability. Valid toward The Ultimate Experience Package only. No cash value.

Creative Décor by Ash – JSU Wreath item
Creative Décor by Ash – JSU Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Creative Décor by Ash – Let Creative Décor by Ash bring your vision to life with style and creativity! Certificate must be presented at time of order. No cash value. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Wash & Set by Eva Bracey – Razor’s Edge item
Wash & Set by Eva Bracey – Razor’s Edge
$10

Starting bid

Wash & Set by Eva Bracey – Razor’s Edge Treat yourself to a refreshing hair experience with a professional Wash & Set by Eva Bracey, Owner and Stylist at Razor’s Edge. Relax, refresh, and leave looking your best with this classic salon service tailored to enhance your natural beauty. 📅 Valid Until: April 2027 Perfect for a quick refresh or a special occasion! Appointment required. No cash value. Must be redeemed by April 2027

The Gentlemen Experience – H2Barbershop item
The Gentlemen Experience – H2Barbershop
$20

Starting bid

The Gentlemen Experience – H2Barbershop Elevate your grooming game with The Gentlemen Experience, a premium service by Michael Haralson at H2Barbershop. This deluxe package includes: ✂️ Haircut 🪒 Razor Line 💨 Steamed Facial Unwind and walk out feeling refreshed, refined, and ready for anything. 💵 Retail Value: $60 📍 Location: H2Barbershop, 402 W. Pascagoula St., Jackson, MS 39203 🗓️ Available to Redeem: Sunday – Wednesday 🕙 Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM (based on availability) 🌐 cboymike.square.site 🌐 H2barbershop.com 📱 Michael Haralson – CboyMike_BarberGuru 📞 727-560-8663 Appointments required. Redeemable on select days only. No cash value.
Private Dinner for 6 with Chef Furlong item
Private Dinner for 6 with Chef Furlong
$50

Starting bid

Private Dinner for 6 with Chef Furlong Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine dining in the comfort of your own space with a Private Dinner for Six prepared by the talented Chef Furlong. This exclusive culinary experience features a custom-designed menu, fresh ingredients, and impeccable presentation — perfect for a special celebration, intimate gathering, or just because. 👨‍🍳 Hosted and prepared by Chef Furlong 🍽️ Dinner for up to 6 guests 📅 Valid Until: April 2026 $500 Value Savor every bite, enjoy every moment — and let Chef Furlong bring restaurant-quality excellence straight to your table. Date to be scheduled in advance based on Chef’s availability. Location and menu details to be coordinated after booking. Gratuity not included.
Pre Owned Black Fendi Spa Bag item
Pre Owned Black Fendi Spa Bag
$300

Starting bid

Elevate your style with this timeless black Fendi purse, the perfect blend of luxury and everyday sophistication. Crafted with the signature quality and design Fendi is known for, this piece adds a polished finish to any look, whether you're heading to an event or stepping out for the day.

Sleek, versatile, and effortlessly chic, this purse is a must-have for any fashion lover.

VALUE: $3000

Don’t miss your chance to take home this designer staple. Place your bid today.

Balloon Art Gift Certificate – $200 Value item
Balloon Art Gift Certificate – $200 Value
$75

Starting bid

Balloon Art Gift Certificate – $200 Value

Add a pop of fun and creativity to your next event with this $200 Balloon Art Gift Certificate. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, grand openings, or special occasions, this experience brings vibrant, custom balloon designs that make any space feel festive and memorable.

From eye-catching décor to playful creations, this is a great way to elevate your event and leave a lasting impression on your guests.

Make your next celebration stand out. Place your bid today.

14K Gold Earrings – Maison Weiss ($350 Value) item
14K Gold Earrings – Maison Weiss ($350 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with these stunning 14K gold earrings from Maison Weiss. Designed with sophistication and versatility in mind, this classic piece transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.

Crafted with quality and style, these earrings make a beautiful gift or a well-deserved addition to your own jewelry collection.

Don’t miss your chance to own this elegant staple. Place your bid today.

Wealth & Wellness Experience – Private Coaching Package ($1, item
Wealth & Wellness Experience – Private Coaching Package ($1,
$150

Starting bid


Invest in yourself with this exclusive Wealth & Wellness Experience, authorized by Dr. Loretta Wall, Wealth & Wellness Strategist. This private coaching package is designed to bring clarity, direction, and high-level performance into both your personal and professional life.

This experience includes a personalized approach tailored to your goals, with services such as:

  • Personalized Assessment
  • Financial Clarity and Planning
  • Private 1:1 Executive Coaching Sessions
  • Wellness and Performance Optimization Plan

Whether you're looking to elevate your mindset, strengthen your financial strategy, or achieve greater balance and results, this experience offers the tools and guidance to help you move forward with confidence.

Valid for 12 months. By appointment only.

Take the next step toward your best self. Place your bid today.

The Baddie Confidence Kit – 4-Week Transformation Experience item
The Baddie Confidence Kit – 4-Week Transformation Experience
$75

Starting bid

The Baddie Confidence Kit – 4-Week Transformation Experience ($700 Value)

Step into your confidence with The Baddie Confidence Kit, a 4-week transformation experience designed to help you look, feel, and move at your best.

This all-in-one wellness and fitness package is built for women who are ready to elevate their lifestyle, build strength, and boost confidence from the inside out.

This experience includes:

  • Private training sessions
  • Glutes & Abs sculpting program
  • Daily gut reset plan
  • Take-home fitness kit (including resistance bands)
  • Wellness support products
  • Guided resources to keep you on track

Whether you're restarting your fitness journey or taking it to the next level, this program offers structure, support, and results in just four weeks.

Feel stronger. Move better. Show up with confidence.

Place your bid and start your transformation.

Human Resource Audit – $500 Value item
Human Resource Audit – $500 Value
$100

Starting bid

Human Resource Audit – $500 Value

Strengthen your business from the inside out with this comprehensive Human Resource Audit provided by Professional Management Solutions.

Designed for small businesses and growing organizations, this audit helps ensure your operations are compliant, efficient, and set up for long-term success.

This package includes:

  • HR policy and handbook review
  • Compliance and risk assessment
  • Payroll and employee classification review
  • Hiring and onboarding evaluation
  • Detailed improvement report with actionable recommendations

Available for virtual or in-person delivery and valid for 12 months, this is a valuable opportunity to gain expert insight and elevate your organization’s HR practices.

Invest in your business. Place your bid today.

Event Planning & Day-Of Coordination Package – $600 Value item
Event Planning & Day-Of Coordination Package – $600 Value
$100

Starting bid

Event Planning & Day-Of Coordination Package – $600 Value

Take the stress out of your next event with this professional Event Planning and Day-Of Coordination package from Professional Management Solutions.

Perfect for celebrations, corporate events, and curated experiences, this package ensures every detail is handled so you can enjoy your moment.

This experience includes:

  • Pre-event consultation and planning timeline
  • Vendor coordination and communication
  • Up to 4 hours of day-of coordination
  • On-site support for guests and vendors

Whether you're planning a special celebration or a polished professional event, this package provides the organization and support needed to bring your vision to life seamlessly.

Valid for 12 months. Booking required.

Bid now and plan your next event with confidence.

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