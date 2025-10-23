eventClosed

Western Howard County 12U Renegades Red Silent Auction

Custom, Handmade Wooden Ravens Flag
$100

Custom, Handmade Wooden Ravens Flag  - One of a kind Ravens flag.

Dimensions: 37" x 19.5"

Donated by local family

Learn About Wine!
$150

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private Wine Tasting Class for up to 20 people. This package comes with 2 bottles of wine - Sauvignon Blanc & Cabernet Sauvignon

Choose from 1 of 8 popular themes of wine from Napa Valley, France, Italy, and beyond!

Valued at $600 and donated by Total Wine & More!

Location: Laurel, MD (Total Wine & More)

Black Ankle Vineyard Tour & Tasting for 4!
$50

Black Ankle Vineyard Tour & Tasting for 4 - Enjoy a tour of Black Ankle Vineyard in the rolling hills of Frederick County!

This experience includes a wine tasting for 4. -Donated by Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771

Professional Baseball Training Summer Camp
$125

Professional Baseball Training Half-Day Summer Camp Gift Certificate

Week: July 27-31, 2026 (Half Day: 9am-Noon, can be added and made full day)

Location: Century High School

Camp Information: This week long program will cover hitting, infield, outfield, pitching, and baserunning fundamentals.  After completing each station with our professional staff, the players’ fundamentals will be put to the test.

-Donated by Brian Bent, Professional Baseball Training, valued at $350

The Pearl Spa
$75

The Pearl 1st Class Wellness Passport - valued at $165, donated by The Pearl Spa Columbia, MD

  • one mind-body movement or meditation class
  • one 90-minute session in THE healing waters
  • one element experience salt session
  • one 25-minute session in THE great abyss
  • robe + slipper service 
  • your choice of a premium wellness beverage 
  • a first-class spa kit to use at THE pearl or at home

