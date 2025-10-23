Western Howard County 12U Renegades Red Silent Auction

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private Wine Tasting Class for up to 20 people. This package comes with 2 bottles of wine - Sauvignon Blanc & Cabernet Sauvignon

Choose from 1 of 8 popular themes of wine from Napa Valley, France, Italy, and beyond!

Valued at $600 and donated by Total Wine & More!

Location: Laurel, MD (Total Wine & More)