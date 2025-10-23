Western Howard County 12U Renegades Red Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom, Handmade Wooden Ravens Flag - One of a kind Ravens flag.
Dimensions: 37" x 19.5"
Donated by local family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private Wine Tasting Class for up to 20 people. This package comes with 2 bottles of wine - Sauvignon Blanc & Cabernet Sauvignon
Choose from 1 of 8 popular themes of wine from Napa Valley, France, Italy, and beyond!
Valued at $600 and donated by Total Wine & More!
Location: Laurel, MD (Total Wine & More)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black Ankle Vineyard Tour & Tasting for 4 - Enjoy a tour of Black Ankle Vineyard in the rolling hills of Frederick County!
This experience includes a wine tasting for 4. -Donated by Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Professional Baseball Training Half-Day Summer Camp Gift Certificate
Week: July 27-31, 2026 (Half Day: 9am-Noon, can be added and made full day)
Location: Century High School
Camp Information: This week long program will cover hitting, infield, outfield, pitching, and baserunning fundamentals. After completing each station with our professional staff, the players’ fundamentals will be put to the test.
-Donated by Brian Bent, Professional Baseball Training, valued at $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Pearl 1st Class Wellness Passport - valued at $165, donated by The Pearl Spa Columbia, MD
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing