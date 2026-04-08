Western Kansas Scholarship Golf Outing

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About this event
Individual golfers will be assigned to teams during registration.
Platinum sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign, logo on hole sign, 40 raffle tickets for their team (if playing). Platinum sponsors may sit on the hole they have sponsored.
Gold sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign, logo on hole sign. Gold sponsors may sit on the hole they have sponsored.
Silver sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign.
Tee off from 150 yards out on hole 3. Purchase only one per team.
One additional shot per team per hole. Purchase only one per team.
If you’d like to sponsor a raffle item, set an amount here. We’ll pick something great and recognize you and/or your company for the support!
If you’d like to order raffle tickets in advance, this is where to do it! $100 gets you 35 raffle tickets. If you’d like to purchase fewer tickets, you can get them at the event.
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