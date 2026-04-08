Grain Elevator And Processing Society

Hosted by

Grain Elevator And Processing Society

About this event

Western Kansas Scholarship Golf Outing

1800 Matt Down Ln

Dodge City, KS 67801, USA

Individual Golfer
$140

Individual golfers will be assigned to teams during registration.

Four Person Team
$560
Platinum Sponsor
$400

Platinum sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign, logo on hole sign, 40 raffle tickets for their team (if playing). Platinum sponsors may sit on the hole they have sponsored.

Gold Sponsor
$250

Gold sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign, logo on hole sign. Gold sponsors may sit on the hole they have sponsored.

Silver Sponsor
$150

Silver sponsors receive the following: Logo on golf towel, logo on sponsor sign.

Rory McIlroy Hole (Optional)
$60

Tee off from 150 yards out on hole 3. Purchase only one per team.

Moneyball (Optional)
$100

One additional shot per team per hole. Purchase only one per team.

Sponsor a raffle item (Optional)
Pay what you can

If you’d like to sponsor a raffle item, set an amount here. We’ll pick something great and recognize you and/or your company for the support!

Raffle Tickets (Optional)
$100

If you’d like to order raffle tickets in advance, this is where to do it! $100 gets you 35 raffle tickets. If you’d like to purchase fewer tickets, you can get them at the event.

Add a donation for Grain Elevator And Processing Society

$

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