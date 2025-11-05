OPENS 3/14/26 @6pm** Gift Basket Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Celebrate the magic of Corpse Bride with this rare collector’s bundle! Corpse Bride Limited Edition Statue, Pastor Galswells Limited Edition Collectible Bust, Clock, Mrs. Plum Action Figure, Victor Action Figure, Albert Action Figure, Plush, and Peter Galswell Statue. Perfect for collectors and fans, this exclusive set adds gothic charm and standout character to any display.
Power up your collection with DC favorites! This exciting bundle includes a Flash Pajama Top YM, T Shirt Youth 6/8, The Flash Collectible Statue, Superman T shirt AM, Hoodie Youth 14, Desk Art, Hawkman Classic Statue, and Green Lantern Collectible Action Figure. Perfect for fans of The Flash and the DC universe.
Bring nature to your backyard with this charming trio. This bundle includes a Bee Barn, Hummingbird Feeder, and Bird Seed Feeder, perfect for attracting pollinators and colorful songbirds. Create a peaceful outdoor retreat while supporting local wildlife.
Celebrate fearless heroes with this empowering bundle featuring a Wonder Woman Long sleeve Pajama Top Youth 10/12, “And Girls Will Save the World” T shirt AM, Lights and Sounds Gauntlets, Water Bottle, Mug, Wall Art, Supergirl Pajama Top Youth 10, and The Complete Collection. Perfect for fans of Wonder Woman and aspiring superheroes.
Support healthy smiles with this practical and high value bundle featuring an Oral B White 7000 Rechargeable Toothbrush and Waterpik Waterflosser for Kids. Designed for powerful, effective cleaning at home, this set makes daily dental care easy and fun.
Create the perfect Italian dinner at home with Large and Small Pasta Bowls, a Set of Two Spaghetti Servers, Salt Box with Spoon, 100 dollar gift card to Frankie's Italian Kitchen, pasta sauce, vinegar and garlic flavored oil, organic Spaghetti, bread serving tray with dipping bowl, and a small Trader Joe’s bag. A delicious experience awaits.
Jumpstart your fitness journey with 1-Month of Membership, an F45 hat, and a protein shaker. Train with expert coaching, high energy workouts, and a supportive community while repping your new gear.
Indulge in cozy treats with the SOCES S’morecuterie Board, graham crackers, marshmallows, Hershey’s Chocolate Bar, 2 SOCES Travel Mugs, Hot Chocolate Packets, SOCES Ugg Blanket valued at 67 dollars, and a 4 piece Cheese Tool Set. Perfect for sweet moments, warm drinks, and relaxing nights at home.
Pamper yourself with a luxurious bundle featuring 5 Bath and Body Works Hand Gels, 2 Body Gels, Champagne Toast Body Cream, Touch of Gold Fine Fragrance Mist, Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream, Palo Santo & Sage Room Spray, Warm Ocean Breeze Soy Wax Candle, Clear Mini Backpack, Macy’s Beauty Box All in One Makeup Collection, Luffah, and QVC Dominique Butterfly Necklace.
Relax, play, and unwind with this fun filled bundle featuring a Heineken Bungee Chair, Val Surf 25 dollar Gift Card, Sarong, Chalk Board, Smash Ball Set, Anything But Okay Book, Good Vibes Bag, Straw Cup, Sound Machine, Bottle Opener, and Sun Bum shampoo, conditioner, and sun tan lotion. A perfect mix of beach days and laid back vibes.
Try your luck and celebrate in style with $150 worth of various scratchers, two 350ml bottles of Perrier-Jouët, a cozy Money Blanket throw, and a small lucky cat statue. This festive bundle blends fortune and charm, making it an exciting and memorable auction prize.
Level up your gaming and snack time with the PlayStation Symbols Capsule Collection Blanket, Symbols Ripl Bottle supporting ocean cleanup, Ghost of Yotei PS5 Game, Astro Bot PS5 Game, Astro Bot Controller, Astro Bot Mug, Pink Controller Cap, Blue Logo Symbol Controller Hoodie XL, Snappers Caramel and Pretzel Clusters, Mike and Ike, Blue Takis, Nerds Clusters Blue, and Miles Morales Spider Man Beanie Plush.
Celebrate four decades of legendary storytelling with the Usagi Yojimbo 40th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Figure, a limited edition collectible numbered 1 of 1,000. Expertly crafted and perfect for fans and collectors alike, this rare piece honors the iconic samurai rabbit in style.
Elevate your fitness routine with a complete home workout bundle featuring a Yoga Mat, Stability Ball, Foam Roller, Massage Ball, 6 lb Dumbbells, Stretching Strap, Jumprope, Resistance Bands, Weightlifting Gloves, and 2 One Month Free Gift Certificates to Strive 11 Fitness. Perfect for strength, flexibility, and full body wellness.
Treat yourself and your family with a $1000 Treatment Gift Certificate, plus fun and practical items including Pictionary, Ring Toss Set, Tic Tac Toe, Spin and Skip Ball, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, and Pens and Pencils. This bundle combines entertainment and everyday essentials for a truly valuable and enjoyable auction prize.
Bring fun to game night with Cards Against Humanity, Question Cube, Magic 8 Ball, Apples 2 Apples, Uno Card Game, Giant Uno, Bounce Off, Pictionary, plus a sweet snack mix of Trail Mix, Popcorn, Twizzlers, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and Skittles. Perfect for family nights or friends gathering for endless entertainment.
Delight any coffee enthusiast with a Cold Brew Coffee Jar, Travel Coffee Mug, Coffee Lovers Knit Friend, Kitchen Towels, Coffee Candy, Coffee Socks, Coffee Candle, Milk Frother Wand, 2 Coffee Flavored Syrups, Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans, Espresso and Butter Pecan Biscotti, 2 Starbucks Coffee Beans, Coffee Bean Canister, French Press, and 2 Coffee Cups. Perfect for brewing, sipping, and indulging.
Indulge in books, coffee, and treats with Butter Pecan Biscotti, Starbucks Coffee Beans, Dubai Chocolate Cones, Travel Mug and Warmer, Coffee Syrup, and an exciting collection of novels including Eye of the Storm, Anything But Okay, One Thing Stolen, Blanca & Roja, Bloodlines, Railsea, Grenade, Saint Anything, At The Edge of the Universe, Black Hearts, The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein, and Unbroken.
Upgrade your kitchen and dining experience with an Electric Kitchen Knife, 4 Seasonal Kitchen Towels, 4 Sets of Seasonal Handmade Pot Holders, Bottle of Wine, Italian Blood Orange Soda, Trader Joe’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Trader Joe’s Balsamic Vinegar, Trader Joe’s Grocery Bag, Artisan Gigi Organic Pasta, Green Olive Italian Crackers, 3 Pasta Sauces, and 2 Spatulas.
Pamper your hair with a Rose Gold Super Styler Pro, a $130 Gift Voucher for a Hair Treatment with Mini Scalp Massage and Blowout, and Foxy Bae products including Dry Shampoo, 3 Minute Mask, Leave In Conditioner, Leave In Volume Spray, Hair Spray, plus Bella Spirit by Chaz Dean Dry Shampoo. Perfect for salon quality care at home.
Create a cozy and healthy space for baby with a Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier, Hand Crocheted Blanket, Baby Milestone Chalkboard, It’s a Boy Frame, Star Frame, Little Lamb Book, Baby Blanket, and Teddy Bear. Perfect for new parents looking to combine keepsakes and clean air in one thoughtful bundle.
Spark creativity and fun with a Unicorn Pug Plushie, Made You Look Art Kit, 2 Paint & Plant Flower Growing Kits, Jewelry Branch Craft Kit, Rainbow Craft Kit, Jeans, 4 Bracelets, and 1 Silver Necklace. Perfect for kids and craft lovers to create and accessorize with style.
Stay stylish and cozy with a Large Purse, Fleece Hat and Scarf Combo, and a Light Denim Zip Jacket in Medium. Perfect for adding versatile fashion pieces to your wardrobe while keeping warm and chic throughout the season.
Enjoy a taste of music, spirits, and cozy vibes with a Mumford & Sons Collector’s Tin, Moscow Mule Cups, Bulleit Bourbon, Cowboy Boot Candle, Bourbon and Tobacco Candle, Popcorn, Grill Scrubber, and Whiskey Flavored Fudge in a Bottle. Perfect for fans and anyone who loves unique treats and relaxing moments.
Elevate wellness and style with DoTERRA Essential Oils, a DoTERRA Diffuser, a Bead Necklace, and a Travel Pouch. Perfect for creating a soothing atmosphere and enjoying aromatherapy on the go.
Relax and unwind with a Flippy Soft Stand, Comfy Slipper Socks, 4 Hardback and 5 Paperback Books, and a Mixiacmu Fan. Perfect for cozy reading and staying cool, this bundle is ideal for book lovers seeking a mix of leisure and practicality.
Unwind with a captivating collection including My Grandfather Jack the Ripper, The Journal of Wong Ming-Chung, Tales of the Greek Heroes, The Watcher in the Shadows, Eye of the Storm, The Geek's Guide to Unrequited Love, King of the Screwups, Baseball genius 2: Double Play, The Illmoor Chronicles 1-3, plus a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon and a lavender mint candle. The perfect mix of mystery and relaxation for your next cozy night in.
Score big with this action packed bundle featuring exciting reads like Al Capone Throws Me a Curve, Last Descendants, Spider Boy, Bravelands 1: Broken Pride, Secrets of Bearhaven, The Time Hackers, Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire, Middle School From Hero to Zero, Dork Diaries #5, The Secret Keepers, Dogman: Lord of the Fleas, plus an electronic basketball game, baseball display case, and ESPN Virtual Reality. Perfect for sports fans and adventure lovers alike.
Treat yourself with a Polly Black Top, Praline Chocolates, Double Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Pink Water Tumbler, 2 Facial Masks, Taylor Swift Guided Journal and Planner, Animal Print Wristlet, $100 Tieks E-Gift Card, 2 Stretchy Shirts, Hair Flat Iron, 1 Bracelet, 1 Necklace, and 1 Pair of Earrings. Perfect for style, self care, and indulgence.
Delight a doll collector with 4 Handmade Knit American Girl Doll Outfits, complete with a Wood Hanger. Perfect for adding unique and stylish looks to any favorite doll, this set combines craftsmanship and charm for imaginative play or display.
Delight a young collector with 4 Handmade Knit American Girl Doll Outfits and a Backpack. This charming set adds style and creativity to doll play, making it perfect for imaginative adventures or display.
Unleash your creativity with this inspiring art bundle featuring an Acrylic Painting Set, Crayola Marker Set, Origami Paper, Mixed Media Drawing Pad, Postcard Making Set, 12 Piece Watercolor Paint Set, Drawn to Art Month of Classes, and 50 dollar Blick Gift Card. Perfect for artists of all ages to create, and express themselves.
Enjoy a perfect outing with a Picnic Backpack, a Bottle of Wine, and a Bellwether Concert Ticket Gift Certificate for 2. This bundle combines relaxation, fine wine, and live music for a memorable experience ideal for friends, couples, or any music lover.
Add sparkle and statement style with the Heidi Daus Winter Swallow Beaded Crystal Bird Necklace. This stunning piece features intricate beadwork and shimmering crystals, perfect for elevating any outfit from everyday chic to evening elegance.
Elevate any look with a Keshi Flat Pearl 22 Inch Double Row Necklace. Featuring luminous, organically shaped pearls in an elegant double strand design, this timeless piece adds sophistication and versatility to both everyday and formal wear.
Add modern elegance to your jewelry collection with a Triangle Pearl Pendant Necklace. A timeless accessory that makes a thoughtful gift or refined personal statement.
Embrace soft elegance with a Rose Quartz Necklace. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, it makes a meaningful gift or a lovely addition to your own jewelry collection.
Elevate your accessory collection with 3-Gold Colored Bracelets. Perfect for everyday elegance or special occasions, this bracelet makes a chic and timeless addition to any jewelry wardrobe.
Make a bold statement with a Chalcedony Blue Stone Ring featuring Triple Thick Gold Plating over Sterling Palladium Alloy, approximately size 7.5. With its striking blue hue and luxurious finish, this elegant piece adds sophistication and eye catching style to any jewelry collection.
Celebrate pop culture and fun with a Disneyland Mug, DVDs Up, Castle in the Sky, Descendants, Hotel Transylvania 2, Secretariat Blu Ray and DVD, Castle Rock Backpack, High Fidelity Soundtrack Album, Looking for Alaska Book, Shrill Book, Three Hulu Notebooks, Hulu Water Bottle, Blessed Be the Fruit Hat, Four Weddings and a Funeral Pins and Hulu Buttons, Animation Praxinoscope, and two In-N-Out Gift Cards valued at $20.
Add a touch of elegance with a Silver Ring with Purple Stone, approximately size 7.5. Featuring a rich, eye catching hue set in sleek silver, this timeless piece is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Kickstart your fitness goals with 1-Month Membership, a Tracker, Protein Shaker, and Towel. This all in one bundle supports your workouts and keeps you motivated every step of the way. Perfect for anyone ready to commit to a healthier, stronger lifestyle.
Capture a moment that lasts a lifetime with a Legacy Children’s Portrait Session and a 10x10 Museum Giclee of your children together. This beautiful package preserves their personalities and connection in a timeless work of art you will treasure for years to come.
Preserve memories with a Portrait Photography Package including Consultation, Studio Portrait Session, and One 9x14 Custom Print, matted and signed. Perfect for capturing cherished moments with professional quality and timeless elegance.
