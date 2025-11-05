OPENS 3/14/26 @6pm** Gift Basket Silent Auction

Unwind with a captivating collection including My Grandfather Jack the Ripper, The Journal of Wong Ming-Chung, Tales of the Greek Heroes, The Watcher in the Shadows, Eye of the Storm, The Geek's Guide to Unrequited Love, King of the Screwups, Baseball genius 2: Double Play, The Illmoor Chronicles 1-3, plus a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon and a lavender mint candle. The perfect mix of mystery and relaxation for your next cozy night in.