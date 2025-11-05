Western Knights - Presented by SOCES Booster Club

Hosted by
About this event
23527 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA
Round up a $15 savings per ticket by hitchin’ your wagon before Saturday, February 21, 2026.
Round up a partner and get a special discount. This price will ride off into the sunset on February 21, 2026
This ticket is reserved just for our SOCES Staff.
Each one’s good for a single (1) staff member to saddle up and enjoy a special night at the gala.
Want to tip your hat and sponsor a staff member? You can do that right here! Contribute what you can or sponsor the whole ticket. Just make sure to drop their name in the memo so we know who’s ridin’ with us. 🐎
This VIP Table reserves 10 seats in the best part of the corral. This offer will ride out into the sunset on Saturday, February 21, 2026.
This VIP Table reserves 10 seats in the best part of the corral. Saddle up this is the general pricing for VIP Table callin’ your name.
Missed the early bird? Saddle up — general admission’s callin’ your name.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!