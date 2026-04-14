Western Marching Panthers Sponsorship

About this shop
•Western Band Half Time Sponsor at a Western home Football Game
•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year
•Individualized Social Media shout out
•Large featured name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt
•3 show shirts of your choice
•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year
•Individualized Social Media shout out
•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt
•2 show shirts of your choice
•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year
•Individualized Social Media shout out
•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt
•1 show shirts of your choice
•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year
•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt
•1 show shirts of your choice
•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website
•Recognition at the Community Performance
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