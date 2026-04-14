Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

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Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

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Western Marching Panthers Sponsorship

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$1,500

•Western Band Half Time Sponsor at a Western home Football Game

•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year

•Individualized Social Media shout out

•Large featured name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt

•3 show shirts of your choice

•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance


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Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year

•Individualized Social Media shout out

•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt

•2 show shirts of your choice

•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Gold Level Sponsorship
$750

•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year

•Individualized Social Media shout out

•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt

•1 show shirts of your choice

•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Silver Level Sponsorship $500
$500

•Name or business/organization on the band trailer during the 2026 / 2027 school year

•Name or business/organization logo on band’s 2026 show shirt

•1 show shirts of your choice

•Season commemorative photograph of the band & guard

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Bonze Level Sponsorship $250
$250

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Bonze Level Sponsorship $150
$150

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Bonze Level Sponsorship $75
$75

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
Bonze Level Sponsorship $50
$50

•Recognition in 2026/2027 band newsletter, concert programs and band website

•Recognition at the Community Performance

0
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