Western Skies and Healing Ties

Grab your dress boots and join us for an elegant country soiree celebrating connection, healing, and hope. This unforgettable evening will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds benefit Walk with Me Healing Steps, a nonprofit dedicated to healing our community through equine therapy and meaningful relationships.$100 pricing is available from August 6 until September 5.

