Western Skies and Healing Ties

Act now to take advantage of early bird pricing at $90 per ticket. Prices will increase on August 6th.
Act now to take advantage of early bird pricing at $90 per ticket. Prices will increase on August 6th.
General Admission
$100
Grab your dress boots and join us for an elegant country soiree celebrating connection, healing, and hope. This unforgettable evening will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds benefit Walk with Me Healing Steps, a nonprofit dedicated to healing our community through equine therapy and meaningful relationships.$100 pricing is available from August 6 until September 5.
Grab your dress boots and join us for an elegant country soiree celebrating connection, healing, and hope. This unforgettable evening will feature live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds benefit Walk with Me Healing Steps, a nonprofit dedicated to healing our community through equine therapy and meaningful relationships.$100 pricing is available from August 6 until September 5.
At The Door
$125
Last Chance. Pay at the door.
Last Chance. Pay at the door.
Add a donation for Walk With Me Healing Steps
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!