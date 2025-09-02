Walk With Me Healing Steps

Walk With Me Healing Steps

Western Skies & Healing Ties

18 2nd St SE

Hickory, NC 28602, USA

By the Fire!
$200

Purchase food and drinks for our veteran group, By the Fire, for the month.

Veterinarian Care
$250

Horses are accident prone at times! Your donation helps cover the care for a barn call, procedures, and any needed medication or treatment for one horse.

Miscellaneous Supplies
$350

Buckets, hay nets, halters, lead ropes, dewormer, etc!

Monthly Horse Sponsor
$400

Provide boarding, hoof care, and supplements for one horse for one month.

Beautiful Balance
$480

Sponsor a participant to experience the full 16 weeks of Beautiful Balance.

Bunk House
$800

Cover the cost for the Bunk House for a veteran retreat weekend!

Webinar & Training Expenses
$1,000

Cover an anticipated upcoming monthly expense to help us grow and reach our community.

40 Foot Roundpen
$4,850

Forty foot round pen to provide daily services for one provider.

Yearly Horse Care
$5,000

Provide boarding, hoof care, supplements for one horse for one year PLUS annual vetting.

Staff Training
$5,000

Send 1 staff to Texas to train with world renowned experts in the field! Natural Lifemanship provides hands-on experience to bring the services to the next level.

