Western Skies & Healing Ties

Purchase food and drinks for our veteran group, By the Fire, for the month.
Horses are accident prone at times! Your donation helps cover the care for a barn call, procedures, and any needed medication or treatment for one horse.
Buckets, hay nets, halters, lead ropes, dewormer, etc!
Provide boarding, hoof care, and supplements for one horse for one month.
Sponsor a participant to experience the full 16 weeks of Beautiful Balance.
Cover the cost for the Bunk House for a veteran retreat weekend!
Cover an anticipated upcoming monthly expense to help us grow and reach our community.
Forty foot round pen to provide daily services for one provider.
Provide boarding, hoof care, supplements for one horse for one year PLUS annual vetting.
Send 1 staff to Texas to train with world renowned experts in the field! Natural Lifemanship provides hands-on experience to bring the services to the next level.
