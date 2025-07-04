Rotary Club of Westerville's July 4, 2025 50/50 raffle

10 chances of winning
$10
10 tickets for $10
30 chances of winning
$20
30 tickets for $20. Increase your chance to win
74 chances to win
$40
74 tickets for $40. July 4 special deal
249 chances to win
$100
249 tickets for $100. Best chance to win. 249 years of independence from 1776 to 2025.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing