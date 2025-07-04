Westerville Rotary Foundation
Rotary Club of Westerville's July 4, 2025 50/50 raffle
10 chances of winning
$10
10 tickets for $10
10 tickets for $10
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
30 chances of winning
$20
30 tickets for $20. Increase your chance to win
30 tickets for $20. Increase your chance to win
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
74 chances to win
$40
74 tickets for $40. July 4 special deal
74 tickets for $40. July 4 special deal
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
249 chances to win
$100
249 tickets for $100. Best chance to win. 249 years of independence from 1776 to 2025.
249 tickets for $100. Best chance to win. 249 years of independence from 1776 to 2025.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout