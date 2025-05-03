WSHS Theatre Boosters Membership (2025-2026)

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Buys the script for a one-act play or a T-shirt or company meal for a student in need
Valid for one year
Provides our thespians supplies, such as batteries for microphones, printed posters to promote the shows, or program printing
Valid for one year
Provides behind-the-scenes support to buy props, makeup, and costumes
Valid for one year
Provides our troupe the building blocks of our shows, such as tools and materials needed to build sets, run the sound booth, and purchase music
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!