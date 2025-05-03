Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc

Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc

About the memberships

WSHS Theatre Boosters Membership (2025-2026)

Star
$20

Valid for one year

Buys the script for a one-act play or a T-shirt or company meal for a student in need

Playwright
$50

Valid for one year

Provides our thespians supplies, such as batteries for microphones, printed posters to promote the shows, or program printing

Director
$100

Valid for one year

Provides behind-the-scenes support to buy props, makeup, and costumes

Producer
$500

Valid for one year

Provides our troupe the building blocks of our shows, such as tools and materials needed to build sets, run the sound booth, and purchase music

