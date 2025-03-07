Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc
Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc Memberships 2024-2025
Star
$20
Buys the script for a one-act play or a T-shirt or company meal for a student in need
Playwright
$50
Provides our thespians supplies, such as batteries for microphones, printed posters to promote the shows, or program printing
Director
$100
Provides behind-the-scenes support to buy props, makeup, and costumes.
Producer
$500
Provides our troupe the building blocks of our shows, such as tools and materials needed to build sets, run the sound booth, and purchase music
