Westerville South Highschool Theatre Boosters Inc Memberships 2024-2025

Star
$20

Buys the script for a one-act play or a T-shirt or company meal for a student in need
Playwright
$50

Provides our thespians supplies, such as batteries for microphones, printed posters to promote the shows, or program printing
Director
$100

Provides behind-the-scenes support to buy props, makeup, and costumes.
Producer
$500

Provides our troupe the building blocks of our shows, such as tools and materials needed to build sets, run the sound booth, and purchase music

