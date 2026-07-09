A vibrant sunset paints the sky behind a lush green golf course with a wet pathway in the foreground.
Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation

About this event

Westerville Sunrise 32nd Annual Golf Outing- Honoring Sam Glaviano

7459 N High St

Columbus, OH 43235, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Registration Includes:

Coffee and Pastries for Breakfast, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch at End of Round

Prizes for: 1st and 2nd Place Teams,  Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive , Longest Putt.

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 registrations

Player Discount Package ($35 value)
$25
  • 4 Mulligans ($20 value)
  • 3 50/50 Raffle Tickets ($10 value)
  • 1 Play it Forward ( $5 value)
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition on website; Full recognition banner at the registration table; hole sponsor signs at Holes 1 and 10; Foursome registration and 4 golfer discount packages

Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Hole Sponsorship; foursome registration and 4 golfer discount packages; sponsor signs at lunch

Drink Ticket Sponsor
$500

2 Hole sponsorships

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

4 hole sponsorship signs

Hole Sponsor
$150

Company Sign Placed on the Course

Add a donation for Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation

$

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