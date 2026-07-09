Westerville Sunrise 32nd Annual Golf Outing- Honoring Sam Glaviano

Hosted by
About this event
Registration Includes:
Coffee and Pastries for Breakfast, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch at End of Round
Prizes for: 1st and 2nd Place Teams, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive , Longest Putt.
Includes 4 registrations
Recognition on website; Full recognition banner at the registration table; hole sponsor signs at Holes 1 and 10; Foursome registration and 4 golfer discount packages
1 Hole Sponsorship; foursome registration and 4 golfer discount packages; sponsor signs at lunch
2 Hole sponsorships
4 hole sponsorship signs
Company Sign Placed on the Course
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!