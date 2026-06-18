Westie Rescue Florida Silent Auction

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1-hour session with a professional photographer and digital access to images.
The winner must travel to Naples for the session
$1000 value for the session that includes 10 digital images and one 11x14 print.
This is priceless. I had mine turned into mugs, puzzles, and large easel prints. It helps me remember my beloved Humphrey.
Erik Kellar
Professional Photographer
Erik Kellar Photography
Naples, Florida
Mobile: (239) 253-8687
[email protected]
www.ErikKellar.com
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
Starting bid
Shipping is included
Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery
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