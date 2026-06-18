Westie Rescue Usa Inc
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A cute Westie wearing sunglasses relaxes on a beach towel in front of a Florida-shaped outline adorned with paw prints, with a palm tree and starfish nearby.

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Westie Rescue Usa Inc

About this event

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Westie Rescue Florida Silent Auction

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Brand new sealed in box IPAD 128GB Silver item
Brand new sealed in box IPAD 128GB Silver item
Brand new sealed in box IPAD 128GB Silver
$200

Starting bid

  • Now with the superfast A16 chip and 128GB of starting storage, iPad is more capable than ever.
  • Get things done, express yourself, and stay immersed in your favorite activities, all on a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display. And using essential accessories designed just for iPad, you can add even more versatility for the things you do every day.
  • iPadOS brings it all together and makes everything on iPad feel smooth and easy. Handwritten notes become more fluid, flexible, and legible with Smart Script. And you can solve complex equations in Math Notes using Apple Pencil.
  • Retail is $349
  • Donated by Doug M

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Private Westie Photo Session - $1000 value item
Private Westie Photo Session - $1000 value item
Private Westie Photo Session - $1000 value item
Private Westie Photo Session - $1000 value
$250

Starting bid

1-hour session with a professional photographer and digital access to images.

The winner must travel to Naples for the session

$1000 value for the session that includes 10 digital images and one 11x14 print.

This is priceless. I had mine turned into mugs, puzzles, and large easel prints. It helps me remember my beloved Humphrey.


Erik Kellar
Professional Photographer
Erik Kellar Photography
Naples, Florida
Mobile: (239) 253-8687
[email protected]
www.ErikKellar.com

Hooded sweatshirt, size L item
Hooded sweatshirt, size L
$15

Starting bid

  • Dark blue, says "The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog."
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Pale blue Hoodie Size L item
Pale blue Hoodie Size L
$15

Starting bid

  • Warm and cozy - and it says: "You know what I like about people? ........Their Dogs.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery


Westie Swirling Sweatshirt Size L item
Westie Swirling Sweatshirt Size L
$10

Starting bid

  • Westie sweatshirt- Size L, Cute Christmas design, Dark blue.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

AKC stuffed Westie - RARE item
AKC stuffed Westie - RARE
$20

Starting bid

  • This white Scottish Terrier plush is the Jellycat Munro Scottie Dog, likely the Winter Warmer version with a red-and-green plaid scarf.
  • The dog is approximately 8 inches tall (21 cm).
  • It is considered a retired design by Jellycat. 
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery


Ganz Webkinz White Terrier 7" x 8" item
Ganz Webkinz White Terrier 7" x 8"
$15

Starting bid

  • This item is a Ganz Webkinz White Terrier plush dog, recognizable by its tag labeled "Boswell" and the pink rope collar.
  • The stuffed animal features fluffy white fur and a lifelike design that resembles a West Highland White Terrier.
  • It is generally sold as a single unit, sometimes without the virtual adoption code.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Scented Westie with Plaid Ears 11x 8 that can be heated item
Scented Westie with Plaid Ears 11x 8 that can be heated
$15

Starting bid

  • Hottie Stuffed Westie made with an internal pillow to be heated for babies' relief - scented with Lavender.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

"Kirby" TY Beanie Baby - pair of 2 sizes item
"Kirby" TY Beanie Baby - pair of 2 sizes item
"Kirby" TY Beanie Baby - pair of 2 sizes
$20

Starting bid

  • First plush is Ty Beanie Babies Kirby, a West Highland Terrier, released in 2001.
      • It features white fuzzy plush, black button eyes, and a red and green tartan ribbon tied around its neck.
  • Kirby the dog has a birthday of May 5, 2001. 10 x10
  • Next is a Ty Beanie Baby plush toy of Kirby the West Highland Terrier, released in 2001; often identified as a "Christmas Scotty Dog" or a holiday-themed plush
    • The 5.5-inch dog features fuzzy white plush fur, black button eyes, a black nose, and peach-colored inner ears
    • It is decorated with a distinctive red and green tartan ribbon tied around its neck
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Walker Westie Mug 4x6 item
Walker Westie Mug 4x6
$10

Starting bid

  • This item is a white ceramic terrier mug produced by MSRF Inc. Design Studio for Walker Shortbread cookies
  • The dog features a black nose and is decorated with a red and black plaid collar
  • Donated by Aggie L & friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Westie Garden Flag 13 x 19 item
Westie Garden Flag 13 x 19
$7

Starting bid

  • This purple Caroline's Treasures garden flag features a West Highland White Terrier within a white ornate border and the word "Welcome" in script.
  • It is designed for outdoor use and measures approximately 12 by 18 inches.
  • Donated by Aggie L& Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Set of 2 "Farley" Ty Beanie Baby 2006 - 2 sizes item
Set of 2 "Farley" Ty Beanie Baby 2006 - 2 sizes item
Set of 2 "Farley" Ty Beanie Baby 2006 - 2 sizes
$20

Starting bid

  • First is a Ty Beanie Baby plush toy named Farley with tag.
  • The character is a West Highland Terrier dog, known colloquially as a Westie.
  • It was released in 2006 and features white, textured plush fur.
  • This specific toy measures approximately 5.5 to 6 inches in height. 
  • Next is a Ty Beanie Buddy plush toy named Farley, designed as a West Highland White Terrier.
  • It features fluffy white fur with black plastic eyes and a black nose.
  • Farley was released in 2006 and is part of the larger Beanie Buddy collection 9x6
  • Basket not included
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery


Webkinz Lil' Kinz White Terrier with code item
Webkinz Lil' Kinz White Terrier with code
$25

Starting bid

  • This is a Webkinz Lil' Kinz White Terrier dog plush toy, identified by its white shaggy fur and black nose.
  • It is branded by Ganz and typically includes a sealed code to "adopt" the virtual pet online.
  • The plush toy is approximately 6.5 to 9 inches in size.
  • Similar items are listed for sale online, new versions with codes for up to $60.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Set of 2 Westie Frames - E&S item
Set of 2 Westie Frames - E&S item
Set of 2 Westie Frames - E&S
$10

Starting bid

  • First is E&S Pets Westie picture frame is made of hand-painted resin and holds a 2.5 by 3.5-inch photograph. 
  • Next is a decorative picture frame featuring three West Highland White Terrier dogs.
  • It is crafted from resin and stands approximately 8 inches tall.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Vintage Westie Pillow 16x16 item
Vintage Westie Pillow 16x16
$30

Starting bid

  • This is a vintage needlepoint throw pillow featuring a West Highland White Terrier and olive green fringe tassels - sold out on Etsy!
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery



Westie Pillow 16x16 item
Westie Pillow 16x16
$15

Starting bid

  • This is a handmade red velvet throw pillow featuring a white West Highland Terrier dog made of shag or punch needle yarn, complete with a yellow scarf.
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Vintage 1967 Plaque 6.25 x 4.25 item
Vintage 1967 Plaque 6.25 x 4.25
$20

Starting bid

  • This vintage 1967 West Highland White Terrier art print is signed by artist Earl Sherwan - Earl Sherwan (1917–2002) was a Wisconsin artist best known for his detailed, realistic animal portraits and book illustrations. His work is frequently found in vintage mid-century decor and is collected by breed enthusiasts. Not available online!
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

Westie Kitchen Towel item
Westie Kitchen Towel
$7

Starting bid

  • This white kitchen towel features a watercolor-style illustration of two West Highland White Terrier puppies with pink "Bon Appétit" script text
  • Donated by Aggie L & Friends

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery


InfinitiPRO by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush item
InfinitiPRO by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush item
InfinitiPRO by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush
$20

Starting bid

  • This is an InfinitiPRO by Conair The Knot Dr. All-in-One Dryer Brush in purple.
  • It features 1000 watts of power and an ionic generator designed to reduce frizz and add shine.
  • The tool includes removable attachments and a ceramic-coated oval barrel for detangling, drying, and styling
  • $50 value
  • Donated by CosPro Marketing
  • NOTE: There are 2 of these available

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery

FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush item
FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush item
FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush
$30

Starting bid

  • This is a FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush, featuring a professional salon-grade, all-in-one design. Get salon results from home with our Rose Gold Blowout Brush.
  • This all-in-1 dryer brush detangles, dries, and styles hair all in one easy-to-use tool!
  • It is currently new and sealed within its original plastic wrapping.
  • This specific model operates at 1000W to provide styling and drying capabilities.
    The ceramic-coated barrel delivers gorgeous body and shine all while retaining your hair's natural moisture.
  • Get the salon look without the price tag, and stay frizz-free and FOXY!
  • Use the blowout brush for a loose overall blowout that has the va va volume! 
  • $85 value
  • Donated by CosPro Marketing

Shipping is included

Allow up to 3 weeks for delivery


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!