Westie Rescue Florida Silent Auction

1-hour session with a professional photographer and digital access to images.

The winner must travel to Naples for the session

$1000 value for the session that includes 10 digital images and one 11x14 print.

This is priceless. I had mine turned into mugs, puzzles, and large easel prints. It helps me remember my beloved Humphrey.





Erik Kellar

Professional Photographer

Erik Kellar Photography

Naples, Florida

Mobile: (239) 253-8687

[email protected]

www.ErikKellar.com

