Hosted by

Westminster Weekday School

About this event

Sales closed

Westminster Weekday School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5801 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057, USA

Class Art #1 (Hats) item
Class Art #1 (Hats)
$650

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind acrylic masterpiece — a stunning 22x28 work that rivals (and outshines!) even the bold style of Scout Design. A true standout piece for any home.

Classes include: Teddy Bears, Angels, Turtles, Bunnies, and Ponies.

Class Art #2 (Boots) item
Class Art #2 (Boots)
$650

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind acrylic masterpiece — a stunning 22x28 work that rivals (and outshines!) even the bold style of Scout Design. A true standout piece for any home.

Classes include: Orange Fish, Green Gators, Red Ladybugs, Stars.

Carpool Drop-off - Spot 1 item
Carpool Drop-off - Spot 1
$100

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Valid until Christmas break 2026.

Would you like the ability to deliver your kids to school without having to park and walk them in? Look no further - this is the package for you! A Westminster teacher or staff member will personally escort your children into school, and you can move forward with your day knowing everyone is safe and happy!

Carpool Drop-off - Spot 2 item
Carpool Drop-off - Spot 2
$100

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Valid until Christmas break 2026.

Would you like the ability to deliver your kids to school without having to park and walk them in? Look no further - this is the package for you! A Westminster teacher or staff member will personally escort your children into school, and you can move forward with your day knowing everyone is safe and happy!

Reserved Parking item
Reserved Parking
$50

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Reserve yourself a parking spot of your

choosing until Christmas Break 2026!

Director for a Day item
Director for a Day
$100

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Who wants to rule the school for a day with our amazing director, Ms. Talisha? Win your child this opportunity to be director for the day.

Package includes:

- meet and greet parents and students upon

arrival

- a walkie-talkie call

- visiting the classrooms

- special lunch with Ms. Talisha

- badge and t-shirt

Package eligible for Day School students only (Orange Fish, Red Ladybugs, Green Gators and White Stars).

Date to be mutually agreed upon.

Motor Teacher for a Day item
Motor Teacher for a Day
$75

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Give your child the opportunity to assist with Motor class!

Package Includes:

- Deciding on the motor activity for the day

- Setting up the room

- Choosing the playlist

- Helping run each class!

Eligible for Red Ladybugs, Green Gators, and White Stars only.

Date to be a mutually agreed upon.

Security for a Day item
Security for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Give your child the opportunity to assist Mr. P with Security before school!


Eligible for Red Ladybugs, Green Gators, and White Stars only. Date to be a mutually agreed upon.

Zoo Trip with Ms. Carrie item
Zoo Trip with Ms. Carrie
$100

Starting bid

Value: Priceless
Your child and three friends (or a group of four students) can join our wonderful Ms. Carrie for a special trip to the Houston Zoo on a mutually agreed‑upon date.

Front Row Stars Graduation - Spot 1 item
Front Row Stars Graduation - Spot 1
$75

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for 2026 Pre-K Graduation. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.

Front Row Stars Graduation - Spot 2 item
Front Row Stars Graduation - Spot 2
$75

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for 2026 Pre-K Graduation. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.

Front Row Spring Show - Spot 1 item
Front Row Spring Show - Spot 1
$75

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for the 2026 Spring Program. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.

Front Row Spring Show - Spot 2 item
Front Row Spring Show - Spot 2
$75

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for the 2026 Spring Program. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.

Backyard Bonanza item
Backyard Bonanza
$150

Starting bid

Value $480

Turn up the fun at your next cookout with this powerhouse combo of great sound and great grilling. Featuring the original Gen 3 Turtlebox speaker—known for its rugged durability and incredible volume—this package brings the party wherever you are. Paired with premium BBQ tools and a flavorful cookbook, it’s everything you need for an unforgettable outdoor feast.

Package Includes:

  • Original Gen 3 Turtlebox speaker
  • BBQ tool set
  • BBQ cookbook
Custom Hill Country Artwork item
Custom Hill Country Artwork
$450

Starting bid

Value Priceless

Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind 36x36 masterpiece, beautifully designed and hand‑painted by our very own Page Gregory Mathews. A stunning, original work of art that brings color, character, and heart to any space.

Welcome to the World item
Welcome to the World
$75

Starting bid

Value $275

Celebrate a new arrival with this beautifully curated collection of essentials, snuggly favorites, and playful surprises. Thoughtful, charming, and practical, this package is the perfect way to welcome a little one into the world.

Package Includes:

  • Goodnight Moon plush stuffie & book
  • Knotty Cats Embroidery Gift Card ($100 value)
  • Magnetic safari toys
  • Big Blue Whale Toys Gift Card ($50 value)
  • Cozy baby blanket
  • Snack cup
  • Straw cup
  • Washcloths
  • Classic rubber duck
Girl Easter Basket item
Girl Easter Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $670

Delight the young princess in your life with this enchanting collection of dress‑up magic, creative play, and meaningful experiences. Filled with charming accessories, learning opportunities, and a touch of sparkle, this package promises hours of imagination and joy.

Package Includes:

  • 3T pink ruffle princess dress
  • River Oaks Dance 2026 Summer Camp
  • Newton sterling silver cross necklace
  • Jellycat stuffed lamb
  • Children’s books
  • Dress‑up jewelry and play makeup
  • $150 Streams Academy of the Arts 10‑Day Flex Pass
Every Man for Himself item
Every Man for Himself
$275

Starting bid

Value $590

Elevate your next round with this curated collection of premium golf gear, standout style, and luxury extras. Perfect for the golfer who appreciates both performance and refinement, this package blends top-tier accessories with unique indulgences — including a vintage designer piece.

Package Includes:

  • Golf magnetic range finder
  • Texas Standard terry cloth shirt
  • Himalayan carved salt shot glasses
  • Golf notepad
  • Soft‑sided cooler
  • Golf balls
  • Tequila
  • Beer
  • Vintage Men’s Hermès Wallet provided by Edited by Elle


Game Night Grandeur item
Game Night Grandeur
$350

Starting bid

Value: $700

Bring the joy, strategy, and social fun of Mahjong to your next gathering with this beautifully curated collection. From themed accessories to a group play experience for eight, this package has everything you need to celebrate the game in style.

Package Includes:

  • Smells Like Mahjong candle
  • Mahjong notepad
  • Mahjong ornament
  • Mahjong‑themed cups
  • Mahjong cocktail napkins
  • Tile shuffler
  • Mahjajolic group play experience for 8 or free play for 16 (by Lacy Price)
Holiday Basket item
Holiday Basket
$275

Starting bid

Value: $875

Celebrate the seasons in style with this charming collection of holiday décor, festive treats, cozy home accents, and a timeless family photography session. From Christmas classics to Valentine’s delights, this package brings year‑round joy and thoughtful touches to any home.

Package Includes:

  • Vintage plaid moisturizing soap
  • Birchwood Pine Nest candle
  • Christmas playing cards
  • Kitchen towels
  • Plaid Mud Pie dress
  • Christmas yard sign
  • Valentine’s table runner
  • Pink champagne
  • Stemless champagne glasses
  • Christmas acrylic tray
  • Valentine chocolates
  • 30‑minute family photo session with Paige McInturff
  • Ozone Bar Facial ($175 gift card)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!