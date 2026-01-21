Westminster Weekday School's Silent Auction

Value Priceless

Who wants to rule the school for a day with our amazing director, Ms. Talisha? Win your child this opportunity to be director for the day.

Package includes:

- meet and greet parents and students upon

arrival

- a walkie-talkie call

- visiting the classrooms

- special lunch with Ms. Talisha

- badge and t-shirt

Package eligible for Day School students only (Orange Fish, Red Ladybugs, Green Gators and White Stars).

Date to be mutually agreed upon.