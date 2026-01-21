Westminster Weekday School's Silent Auction

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Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind acrylic masterpiece — a stunning 22x28 work that rivals (and outshines!) even the bold style of Scout Design. A true standout piece for any home.
Classes include: Teddy Bears, Angels, Turtles, Bunnies, and Ponies.
Starting bid
Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind acrylic masterpiece — a stunning 22x28 work that rivals (and outshines!) even the bold style of Scout Design. A true standout piece for any home.
Classes include: Orange Fish, Green Gators, Red Ladybugs, Stars.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Valid until Christmas break 2026.
Would you like the ability to deliver your kids to school without having to park and walk them in? Look no further - this is the package for you! A Westminster teacher or staff member will personally escort your children into school, and you can move forward with your day knowing everyone is safe and happy!
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Valid until Christmas break 2026.
Would you like the ability to deliver your kids to school without having to park and walk them in? Look no further - this is the package for you! A Westminster teacher or staff member will personally escort your children into school, and you can move forward with your day knowing everyone is safe and happy!
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Reserve yourself a parking spot of your
choosing until Christmas Break 2026!
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Who wants to rule the school for a day with our amazing director, Ms. Talisha? Win your child this opportunity to be director for the day.
Package includes:
- meet and greet parents and students upon
arrival
- a walkie-talkie call
- visiting the classrooms
- special lunch with Ms. Talisha
- badge and t-shirt
Package eligible for Day School students only (Orange Fish, Red Ladybugs, Green Gators and White Stars).
Date to be mutually agreed upon.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Give your child the opportunity to assist with Motor class!
Package Includes:
- Deciding on the motor activity for the day
- Setting up the room
- Choosing the playlist
- Helping run each class!
Eligible for Red Ladybugs, Green Gators, and White Stars only.
Date to be a mutually agreed upon.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Give your child the opportunity to assist Mr. P with Security before school!
Eligible for Red Ladybugs, Green Gators, and White Stars only. Date to be a mutually agreed upon.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Your child and three friends (or a group of four students) can join our wonderful Ms. Carrie for a special trip to the Houston Zoo on a mutually agreed‑upon date.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for 2026 Pre-K Graduation. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for 2026 Pre-K Graduation. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for the 2026 Spring Program. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Reserve the front row for your family (up to 8) for the 2026 Spring Program. You can take your time knowing your seats are reserved, and you will have the best view of this precious moment.
Starting bid
Value $480
Turn up the fun at your next cookout with this powerhouse combo of great sound and great grilling. Featuring the original Gen 3 Turtlebox speaker—known for its rugged durability and incredible volume—this package brings the party wherever you are. Paired with premium BBQ tools and a flavorful cookbook, it’s everything you need for an unforgettable outdoor feast.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Enjoy this one‑of‑a‑kind 36x36 masterpiece, beautifully designed and hand‑painted by our very own Page Gregory Mathews. A stunning, original work of art that brings color, character, and heart to any space.
Starting bid
Value $275
Celebrate a new arrival with this beautifully curated collection of essentials, snuggly favorites, and playful surprises. Thoughtful, charming, and practical, this package is the perfect way to welcome a little one into the world.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Value $670
Delight the young princess in your life with this enchanting collection of dress‑up magic, creative play, and meaningful experiences. Filled with charming accessories, learning opportunities, and a touch of sparkle, this package promises hours of imagination and joy.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Value $590
Elevate your next round with this curated collection of premium golf gear, standout style, and luxury extras. Perfect for the golfer who appreciates both performance and refinement, this package blends top-tier accessories with unique indulgences — including a vintage designer piece.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $700
Bring the joy, strategy, and social fun of Mahjong to your next gathering with this beautifully curated collection. From themed accessories to a group play experience for eight, this package has everything you need to celebrate the game in style.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Value: $875
Celebrate the seasons in style with this charming collection of holiday décor, festive treats, cozy home accents, and a timeless family photography session. From Christmas classics to Valentine’s delights, this package brings year‑round joy and thoughtful touches to any home.
Package Includes:
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