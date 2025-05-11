Westmont High School Cheer Team's Silent Auction

Los Gatos Swim and Racquet
One New Membership Initiation Fee for Membership of Choice!
Los Gatos Swim and Racquet Club is one of the longest lasting family owned fitness clubs in the United States. The 6 acre facility is family owned and operated, offering a variety of programs in Aquatics, Group Exercise, Fitness, Tennis, Pickleball and Children’s Programs. Join our family in celebrating over 64 years of service!
Donated by: Los Gatos Swim and Racquet, Value up to $800
Los Gatos Swim and Racquet
One New Membership Initiation Fee for Membership of Choice!
Los Gatos Swim and Racquet Club is one of the longest lasting family owned fitness clubs in the United States. The 6 acre facility is family owned and operated, offering a variety of programs in Aquatics, Group Exercise, Fitness, Tennis, Pickleball and Children’s Programs. Join our family in celebrating over 64 years of service!
Donated by: Los Gatos Swim and Racquet, Value up to $800
Winery Tour and Tasting for 10
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
WINERY TOUR AND TASTING FOR 10 PEOPLE AT BYINGTON WINERY
Byington is located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery sits on 95 acres surrounded by redwood forests with a view to the Monterrey Bay.
Enjoy a tasting of multiple Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard and Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard, where you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. Tour time and tasting is approximately 45 minutes.
Donated By: Byington Winery, valued at $350
WINERY TOUR AND TASTING FOR 10 PEOPLE AT BYINGTON WINERY
Byington is located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery sits on 95 acres surrounded by redwood forests with a view to the Monterrey Bay.
Enjoy a tasting of multiple Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard and Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard, where you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. Tour time and tasting is approximately 45 minutes.
Donated By: Byington Winery, valued at $350
8 undated game tickets to San Jose Giants
$85
auctionV2.input.startingBid
8 UNDATED BOWL RESERVED TICKETS TO 2025 REGULAR SEASON HOME GAMES
(Not valid July 4th)
Take your family and friends out to root for the San Jose Giants with this 2025 San Jose Giants Flex Pack Certificate.
This certificate entitles the bearer to eight (8) undated Bowl Reserved tickets to 2024 regular season home games, played at Excite ballpark in San Jose. (Excluding July 3rd).
Donated By: San Jose Giants, valued at $144
8 UNDATED BOWL RESERVED TICKETS TO 2025 REGULAR SEASON HOME GAMES
(Not valid July 4th)
Take your family and friends out to root for the San Jose Giants with this 2025 San Jose Giants Flex Pack Certificate.
This certificate entitles the bearer to eight (8) undated Bowl Reserved tickets to 2024 regular season home games, played at Excite ballpark in San Jose. (Excluding July 3rd).
Donated By: San Jose Giants, valued at $144
2 Tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Tickets to Six Flags Discover Kingdom
Take a friend or sibling for a fun day at the amusement park!
(Redeem by Dec 31st, 2025)
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the Thrill Capital of Northern California featuring a unique combination of animal attractions, thrilling rides, exciting shows and wildlife presentations.
You’ll experience a full day of fun and discovery as your adventure includes enjoyment of over 40 rides and attractions, plus wildlife encounters, with opportunities to feed a giraffe, sea lion or even touch a stingray.
Donated by: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, value $180
2 Tickets to Six Flags Discover Kingdom
Take a friend or sibling for a fun day at the amusement park!
(Redeem by Dec 31st, 2025)
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the Thrill Capital of Northern California featuring a unique combination of animal attractions, thrilling rides, exciting shows and wildlife presentations.
You’ll experience a full day of fun and discovery as your adventure includes enjoyment of over 40 rides and attractions, plus wildlife encounters, with opportunities to feed a giraffe, sea lion or even touch a stingray.
Donated by: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, value $180
4 Tickets to Boomers, Livermore
$80
auctionV2.input.startingBid
BOOMERS
4 Tickets to Boomers Livermore
(Redeem by May 15th, 2026)
Go Carts, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Bumper Boats and
Arcade
There is something for everyone!
Grab your friends and have a blast at Boomers!
Donated by: Boomers Livermore, Valued at $200
BOOMERS
4 Tickets to Boomers Livermore
(Redeem by May 15th, 2026)
Go Carts, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Bumper Boats and
Arcade
There is something for everyone!
Grab your friends and have a blast at Boomers!
Donated by: Boomers Livermore, Valued at $200
1 Case Pinot Noir Red Wine
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 case of 2018 Pinot Noir
from House Family Vineyard in Saratoga, CA
Donated by: House Family Vineyard, valued at $576
1 case of 2018 Pinot Noir
from House Family Vineyard in Saratoga, CA
Donated by: House Family Vineyard, valued at $576
1 Case Chardonnay Wine
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 Case of 2019 Estate Chardonnay
from House Family Vineyard in Saratoga, CA
Donated by: House Family Vineyard,
Valued at $687
1 Case of 2019 Estate Chardonnay
from House Family Vineyard in Saratoga, CA
Donated by: House Family Vineyard,
Valued at $687
Wine Tasting for Four at Burrell School Vineyards
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wine Tasting for Four at Burrell School Vineyards Tasting Room.
Burrell School Vineyards has an indoor and outdoor tasting room with a fantastic view of the Santa Cruz Mountains. They offer several different tasting flights, primarily highlighting Estate Wines of the Burgundy and Bordeaux varietals.
Donated by: Burrell School Vineyards, valued at $100
Wine Tasting for Four at Burrell School Vineyards Tasting Room.
Burrell School Vineyards has an indoor and outdoor tasting room with a fantastic view of the Santa Cruz Mountains. They offer several different tasting flights, primarily highlighting Estate Wines of the Burgundy and Bordeaux varietals.
Donated by: Burrell School Vineyards, valued at $100
Game Play Certificates for Top Golf San Jose
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Game Play Certificates
Top Golf
Visit Top Golf San Jose and experience an unforgettable time with family and friends!
Enjoy $50 off game play and an additional $30 in extended game play coupons
onated by: Top Golf San Jose, valued at $80
Game Play Certificates
Top Golf
Visit Top Golf San Jose and experience an unforgettable time with family and friends!
Enjoy $50 off game play and an additional $30 in extended game play coupons
onated by: Top Golf San Jose, valued at $80
Brookside Club Pool Party
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Brookside Club Pool Party
Use of the Trellis Area at Brookside Club in Saratoga for a party for up to 25 guests. Gather your friends and enjoy the pool, pickleball and tennis courts on any day you choose this summer!
Redeemable July 15th-Sept 28th, 2025.
Donated by: Brookside Club, valued at $350
Brookside Club Pool Party
Use of the Trellis Area at Brookside Club in Saratoga for a party for up to 25 guests. Gather your friends and enjoy the pool, pickleball and tennis courts on any day you choose this summer!
Redeemable July 15th-Sept 28th, 2025.
Donated by: Brookside Club, valued at $350
2 Night Stay in Cambria, CA
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beach Getaway
2 night stay at Chatham Beach House in Cambria, CA
Enjoy a 2 night stay in a newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home just off Moonstone Beach Drive in Cambria, CA.
Relax and unwind as you walk by the ocean, listen to the waves at night and explore one of California’s most quintessential beach towns. Be sure to include a tour of Hearst Castle if you have not seen it before!
Donated by: The Wallace family, valued at $950
Beach Getaway
2 night stay at Chatham Beach House in Cambria, CA
Enjoy a 2 night stay in a newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home just off Moonstone Beach Drive in Cambria, CA.
Relax and unwind as you walk by the ocean, listen to the waves at night and explore one of California’s most quintessential beach towns. Be sure to include a tour of Hearst Castle if you have not seen it before!
Donated by: The Wallace family, valued at $950