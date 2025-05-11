Westmont High School Cheer Team's Silent Auction

WINERY TOUR AND TASTING FOR 10 PEOPLE AT BYINGTON WINERY Byington is located 20 minutes from downtown Los Gatos, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery sits on 95 acres surrounded by redwood forests with a view to the Monterrey Bay. Enjoy a tasting of multiple Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard and Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard, where you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. Tour time and tasting is approximately 45 minutes. Donated By: Byington Winery, valued at $350

