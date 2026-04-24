Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization's Shop

Kindergarten School Supplies
$85

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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First Grade School Supplies
$70

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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Second Grade School Supplies
$80

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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Third Grade School Supplies
$80

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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Fourth Grade School Supplies
$85

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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Fifth Grade School Supplies
$65

All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!

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Westmoor Bulldog Bead Necklace item
Westmoor Bulldog Bead Necklace item
Westmoor Bulldog Bead Necklace
$10

Fun blue and silver bead necklace with a bulldog charm!

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Westmoor Paw Bead Bracelet item
Westmoor Paw Bead Bracelet
$8

Show your school spirit with a blue and silver bead bracelet with a paw charm!

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Westmoor Crossbody Bag item
Westmoor Crossbody Bag
$15

Crossbody Bag for a compact way to carry your things!  8”W x 5.5” H x 1.75” D.  Large compartment at top and small zipper compartment in the back.

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Westmoor Car Magnet item
Westmoor Car Magnet
$5

Show your Westmoor pride with a Westmoor car magnet!

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Westmoor Water Bottle item
Westmoor Water Bottle
$18

Keep your drinks cold this summer with a 32oz insulated water bottle!  2 caps included (Straw and pour).

Personalization available! (See separate listing)

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Personalization: Totes, Drawstring Bags, or Water Bottle item
Personalization: Totes, Drawstring Bags, or Water Bottle item
Personalization: Totes, Drawstring Bags, or Water Bottle
$5

Make sure your items don't get lost!  Personalize your Tote Bag, Drawstring Bag, or Water Bottle!  Pick from 3 fonts!  Price is per item.

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5th Grade Graduation Sign Rental! item
5th Grade Graduation Sign Rental!
$10

Celebrate your child's graduation with a festive 5th grade graduation sign!  The sign will be placed in your yard the week of May 24th for 1 week to commemorate your child's graduation!  

Please note, this is a full service sign rental for 1 sign - volunteers will install the signs and remove them.

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Add a donation for Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!