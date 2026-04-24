Westmoor Parent Teacher Organization's Shop

About this shop
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
All supplies will be shopped by the PTO and delivered to teachers in August. Let us take one thing off your to do list! Save time and eliminate the stress of back to school shopping!
Fun blue and silver bead necklace with a bulldog charm!
Show your school spirit with a blue and silver bead bracelet with a paw charm!
Crossbody Bag for a compact way to carry your things! 8”W x 5.5” H x 1.75” D. Large compartment at top and small zipper compartment in the back.
Show your Westmoor pride with a Westmoor car magnet!
Keep your drinks cold this summer with a 32oz insulated water bottle! 2 caps included (Straw and pour).
Personalization available! (See separate listing)
Make sure your items don't get lost! Personalize your Tote Bag, Drawstring Bag, or Water Bottle! Pick from 3 fonts! Price is per item.
Celebrate your child's graduation with a festive 5th grade graduation sign! The sign will be placed in your yard the week of May 24th for 1 week to commemorate your child's graduation!
Please note, this is a full service sign rental for 1 sign - volunteers will install the signs and remove them.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!