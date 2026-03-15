Westmoreland Sanctuary’s 2026 Spring Auction

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Starting bid
Host an unforgettable birthday at Westmoreland Sanctuary with a private, naturalist-led celebration including live animal encounters, and outdoor exploration, paired with a memorable pizza delivery by firetruck from Bedford Fire Dept.
Donated by: Westmoreland Sanctuary & Bedford Fire Dept.
Starting bid
Host your next event at Westmoreland Sanctuary’s new Environmental Education Center, a stunning, nature-immersed space for gatherings and celebrations. Evening and weekend rentals can also be an option. Valued up to $1650+.
Donated by: Westmoreland Sanctuary
Starting bid
Bring your next project to life with a $350 gift certificate towards a project and a handy tool carrier is filled with festive spring items, sketch book and markers, votive candles, summer wine bottle, sunflower pasta, plates, paint can of m&ms, garden markers, and more!
Donated by: Bradsell Contracting, a trusted, family-owned company serving Westchester and beyond for over 40 years.
Starting bid
This celebrated vintage offers bright citrus and stone fruit notes with hints of toasted brioche, fine bubbles, and a smooth, balanced finish.
A perfect choice for special occasions.
Donated by: Bonnie Tisi
Starting bid
Enjoy a full cord of delivered firewood from Jeff Carpenter, an auction favorite year after year.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A private, three-hour consultation with Matt Bromley of Bromley Landscape Design. Where expertise meets your vision for an extraordinary outdoor space.
Donated by: Matt Bromley
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Start your next gathering with a beautifully decorated whole poached salmon from Mt. Kisco Seafood, and end on a sweet note with a festive panettone and $150 gift certificate from La Tulipe.
Donated by: Mt. Kisco Seafood! & La Tulipe Desserts
Starting bid
2012 Martinelli Zinfandel Jackass Vineyard
2014 Martinelli Zinfandel Lolita Ranch
2015 Martinelli Zinfandel Lolita Ranch
2017 Martinelli Pinot Noir Wild Thyme
2016 Martinelli Pinot Noir Moonshine Ranch
Donated by: Mark Gottlieb
Starting bid
Private tour of The Frick Collection by Helen Clay Chace, grand niece of Helen Clay Frick. Tour for four, with lunch included. An intimate, art-filled experience. Available January 2027 or later.
Donated by: Helen Clay Chace
Starting bid
One-month membership at Equinox Fitness Club, including two personal training sessions, your gateway to luxury fitness and expert guidance.
Donated by: Equinox Fitness Club
Starting bid
Tour the Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corp headquarters with up to 5 individuals!
Donated by: Jeff Muti
Starting bid
A curated Great Jones Whiskey package featuring two 750ml bottles. Includes a set of four Great Jones tasting glasses with 3mm gold-plated rims.
A refined tasting set for whiskey enthusiasts and entertaining alike.
Donated by: Chris & Susan Hayward
Starting bid
Black Bear Painting 7" x 7" on 10" x 10" paper
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Wood Frog 5 1/2 " x 7 1/4" on 10" x 10"
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Grey squirrel 7" 1/2 x 6 1/4 on 10" X 10"
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Marsh marigold, Sensitive fern & Virgina bluebells 6 3/4 " X 6 1/2 " on 10" x 10" paper.
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Red squirrel 5 1/4 " x 6" on 10" x 10" Paper.
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Eastern box turtle & Blackberries 6 1/4 " x 9 1/2“ on paper.
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Starting bid
Eastern tiger swallowtails at puddle 6 1/4" x 13 1/4" on 14" x 20" on paper.
Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!