Hosted by

Westmoreland Sanctuary Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Westmoreland Sanctuary’s 2026 Spring Auction

Pick-up location

260 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Mt Kisco, NY 10549, USA

Westmoreland Bday Party & BFD Firetruck pizza delivery item
Westmoreland Bday Party & BFD Firetruck pizza delivery
$500

Starting bid

Host an unforgettable birthday at Westmoreland Sanctuary with a private, naturalist-led celebration including live animal encounters, and outdoor exploration, paired with a memorable pizza delivery by firetruck from Bedford Fire Dept.


Donated by: Westmoreland Sanctuary & Bedford Fire Dept.

Westmoreland Sanctuary Event Space Rental item
Westmoreland Sanctuary Event Space Rental
$800

Starting bid

Host your next event at Westmoreland Sanctuary’s new Environmental Education Center, a stunning, nature-immersed space for gatherings and celebrations. Evening and weekend rentals can also be an option. Valued up to $1650+.


Donated by: Westmoreland Sanctuary

Bradsell Contracting - Gift Basket item
Bradsell Contracting - Gift Basket
$350

Starting bid

Bring your next project to life with a $350 gift certificate towards a project and a handy tool carrier is filled with festive spring items, sketch book and markers, votive candles, summer wine bottle, sunflower pasta, plates, paint can of m&ms, garden markers, and more!

Donated by: Bradsell Contracting, a trusted, family-owned company serving Westchester and beyond for over 40 years.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 item
Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015
$150

Starting bid

This celebrated vintage offers bright citrus and stone fruit notes with hints of toasted brioche, fine bubbles, and a smooth, balanced finish.

A perfect choice for special occasions.

Donated by: Bonnie Tisi

Cord of Wood Delivered item
Cord of Wood Delivered
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a full cord of delivered firewood from Jeff Carpenter, an auction favorite year after year.


Hickory & Tweed - Junior Ski Package item
Hickory & Tweed - Junior Ski Package
$100

Starting bid

A junior ski package from Hickory & Tweed. Exceptional gear and expert service for a seamless season on the slopes. Seasonal leasing (rental) package for kids under 17, Includes skis, poles, boots, and bindings.

Donated by: Skip & Michaela Beitzel, Hickory & Tweed

Bromley Landscape Design Consultation item
Bromley Landscape Design Consultation
$500

Starting bid

A private, three-hour consultation with Matt Bromley of Bromley Landscape Design. Where expertise meets your vision for an extraordinary outdoor space.


Donated by: Matt Bromley

Local Flavor item
Local Flavor
$300

Starting bid

Start your next gathering with a beautifully decorated whole poached salmon from Mt. Kisco Seafood, and end on a sweet note with a festive panettone and $150 gift certificate from La Tulipe.


Donated by: Mt. Kisco Seafood! & La Tulipe Desserts

Curated Wine Basket item
Curated Wine Basket
$500

Starting bid

2012 Martinelli Zinfandel Jackass Vineyard

2014 Martinelli Zinfandel Lolita Ranch

2015 Martinelli Zinfandel Lolita Ranch

2017 Martinelli Pinot Noir Wild Thyme

2016 Martinelli Pinot Noir Moonshine Ranch


Donated by: Mark Gottlieb

Frick Museum Private Tour & Lunch item
Frick Museum Private Tour & Lunch
$1,000

Starting bid

Private tour of The Frick Collection by Helen Clay Chace, grand niece of Helen Clay Frick. Tour for four, with lunch included. An intimate, art-filled experience. Available January 2027 or later.

Donated by: Helen Clay Chace

Equinox Fitness Club Membership item
Equinox Fitness Club Membership
$300

Starting bid

One-month membership at Equinox Fitness Club, including two personal training sessions, your gateway to luxury fitness and expert guidance.


Donated by: Equinox Fitness Club

Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps item
Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps
$100

Starting bid

Tour the Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corp headquarters with up to 5 individuals!


Donated by: Jeff Muti

Great Jones Distillery Package item
Great Jones Distillery Package
$100

Starting bid

A curated Great Jones Whiskey package featuring two 750ml bottles. Includes a set of four Great Jones tasting glasses with 3mm gold-plated rims.


A refined tasting set for whiskey enthusiasts and entertaining alike.


Donated by: Chris & Susan Hayward

Black Bear Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Black Bear Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$100

Starting bid

Black Bear Painting 7" x 7" on 10" x 10" paper

Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Wood Frog Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Wood Frog Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$100

Starting bid

Wood Frog 5 1/2 " x 7 1/4" on 10" x 10"


Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.

Grey squirrel Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Grey squirrel Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$100

Starting bid

Grey squirrel 7" 1/2 x 6 1/4 on 10" X 10"


Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.

Native Flora Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Native Flora Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$100

Starting bid

Marsh marigold, Sensitive fern & Virgina bluebells 6 3/4 " X 6 1/2 " on 10" x 10" paper.


Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.

Red squirrel Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Red squirrel Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$100

Starting bid

Red squirrel 5 1/4 " x 6" on 10" x 10" Paper.


Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.

Eastern Box Turtle Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Eastern Box Turtle Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$125

Starting bid

Eastern box turtle & Blackberries 6 1/4 " x 9 1/2“ on paper.

Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.
Tiger Swallowtail Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas item
Tiger Swallowtail Watercolor Painting By Linda Thomas
$150

Starting bid

Eastern tiger swallowtails at puddle 6 1/4" x 13 1/4" on 14" x 20" on paper.


Donated by: Linda Thomas, a fine artist, muralist, and illustrator known for capturing wildlife and natural landscapes. She has long supported Westmoreland Sanctuary, including creating watercolor artwork featured in our new trail signage and EEC displays.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!