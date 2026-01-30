Weston Awards- Night at the Pawscars

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with friends and animal lovers while feasting on great food from Colleen's Catering!
If you haven't joined us for an event like this before, here is your opportunity! Bring a friend or a loved one and have a night out while supporting the animals in our community!
8 Complimentary Tickets with Reserved Table with Your Company’s Logo
Special recognition on BHS Facebook Post Leading up to the Event-avg 5k views
Recognition as a Platinum Paw Sponsor on pre-event radio segment
Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program & Website
Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page
Business Logo or Family Name on rotating footer of supporters on BHS Website for entire year (80,000+ views annually)
6 Complimentary Tickets with Reserved Seating with Your Company’s Logo
Special recognition on BHS Facebook Post Leading up to the Event
Recognition as a Golden Paw Sponsor on pre-event radio segment
Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page
Business Logo or Family Name on Event Slide Show and in Program
4 Complimentary Tickets
Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page
Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program
2 Complimentary Tickets
Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program
Thank you for your support of our shelter animals and operations! We will miss you this year but hope to see you next year!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!