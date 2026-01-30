Beatrice Humane Society Inc

Hosted by

Beatrice Humane Society Inc

About this event

Weston Awards- Night at the Pawscars

620 Court St

Beatrice, NE 68310, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with friends and animal lovers while feasting on great food from Colleen's Catering!

First Time Attendee
$40

If you haven't joined us for an event like this before, here is your opportunity! Bring a friend or a loved one and have a night out while supporting the animals in our community!

Platinum Business or Individual Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Complimentary Tickets with Reserved Table with Your Company’s Logo

Special recognition on BHS Facebook Post Leading up to the Event-avg 5k views

Recognition as a Platinum Paw Sponsor on pre-event radio segment

Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program & Website

Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page

Business Logo or Family Name on rotating footer of supporters on BHS Website for entire year (80,000+ views annually)

Gold Business or Individual Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Complimentary Tickets with Reserved Seating with Your Company’s Logo

Special recognition on BHS Facebook Post Leading up to the Event

Recognition as a Golden Paw Sponsor on pre-event radio segment

Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page

Business Logo or Family Name on Event Slide Show and in Program

Silver Business or Individual Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Complimentary Tickets

Special recognition on BHS Event Website and Facebook Event Page

Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program

Bronze Business or Individual Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Complimentary Tickets

Business Logo or Family Name on Slide Show and in Event’s Program

Donation in lieu of attendance
Pay what you can

Thank you for your support of our shelter animals and operations! We will miss you this year but hope to see you next year!

Add a donation for Beatrice Humane Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!