Wes-Mac Parent Teachers Organization

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Wes-Mac Parent Teachers Organization

About this event

Wes-Mac PTO’s 2026 Tough Kids Challenge

19 Main Rd

Westport, MA 02790, USA

10:00 AM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

10:00 AM Heat.

Please arrive by 9:30 AM for registration check in.

10:30 AM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

10:30 AM Heat.

Please arrived by 10:00 AM for registration check in.

11:00 AM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

11:00 AM Heat.

Please arrived by 10:30 AM for registration check in.

11:30 AM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

11:30 AM Heat.

Please arrived by 11:00 AM for registration check in.

12:00 PM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

12:00 PM Heat.

Please arrived by 11:30 AM for registration check in.

12:30 PM Heat
$25
Available until May 14

12:30 PM Heat.

Please arrived by 12:00 PM for registration check in.

Day of Registration
$30

This is for a walk-on registration. You may join any start time that has available space.

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