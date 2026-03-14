Wes-Mac PTO’s 2026 Tough Kids Challenge

About this event
10:00 AM Heat.
Please arrive by 9:30 AM for registration check in.
10:30 AM Heat.
Please arrived by 10:00 AM for registration check in.
11:00 AM Heat.
Please arrived by 10:30 AM for registration check in.
11:30 AM Heat.
Please arrived by 11:00 AM for registration check in.
12:00 PM Heat.
Please arrived by 11:30 AM for registration check in.
12:30 PM Heat.
Please arrived by 12:00 PM for registration check in.
This is for a walk-on registration. You may join any start time that has available space.
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