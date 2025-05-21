2025 Ticket Drawing

Coffee Lover's Basket
$1

This drawing item comes with a cute ghost mug, a 34-ounce glass French press, a pound of local coffee, and a gift card to Starbucks

Outdoor Game Bundle
$1

This bundle includes a set of 2 USAPA Approved Pickleball paddles, a pickleball paddle bag, 4 pickleballs ($50 value), a Titan cooler, 4 hard iced teas, and 2 WeStreet lawn chairs

Blink Camera Security Set
$1

This bundle comes with 4 Blink outdoor cameras ($129 value) and 2 Blink Mini indoor cameras ($50 value)

Cleaning Bundle
$1

This ticket item comes with a Spin scrubber set complete with 8 different heads ($65 value), Clorox wipes (pack of 3), and a Black and Decker handheld Vacuum ($40 value)

40 hours of PTO
$1

Priceless!

Tickets to OU vs Missouri
$1

This game day bundle includes 2 tickets to OU vs Missouri on Sat, 11/22 at 11am, an OU cooler, beer, OU coozies, foam finger, and 2 OU tumblers.

Great Seats! Section 3, lower bowl.

Tickets to TU vs Tulane Game
$1

This item includes 4 tickets to the TU vs Tulane football game on September 27th, time TBA.

Jewelry Bundle
$1

This bundle contains Kendra Scott Jewelry and a Consuela Wristlet Wallet

