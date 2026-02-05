Westside Baseball Of Oak Lawn Sponsor

About the memberships
Valid until June 21, 2027
Our hall of Fame Sponsors receive:
3’x5’ business logo banner on our Fields and Banner featured on Westside Baseball of Oak Lawn website (2026 season)
Valid until June 21, 2027
Our Major League Sponsors Receive:
3’x2’ business logo banner on our fields and Recognition on Westside Baseball of Oak Lawn website
No expiration
Connect with us and we can come up with a variety of custom sponsorship options for you! Examples: Field Name Sponsor • Tournament Sponsor • Concession Sponsor • Team Sponsor • Special Event Sponsor Connect With Us: [email protected]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!