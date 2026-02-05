Offered by

Westside Baseball Of Oak Lawn

About the memberships

Westside Baseball Of Oak Lawn Sponsor

Hall of Fame Sponsor
$500

Valid until June 21, 2027

Our hall of Fame Sponsors receive:

3’x5’ business logo banner on our Fields and Banner featured on Westside Baseball of Oak Lawn website (2026 season)

Major League Sponsor
$250

Valid until June 21, 2027

Our Major League Sponsors Receive:

3’x2’ business logo banner on our fields and Recognition on Westside Baseball of Oak Lawn website

Custom Sponsor
Pay what you can

No expiration

Connect with us and we can come up with a variety of custom sponsorship options for you! Examples: Field Name Sponsor • Tournament Sponsor • Concession Sponsor • Team Sponsor • Special Event Sponsor Connect With Us: [email protected]

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