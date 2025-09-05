Westside Family Association Pizza Days

This is for one slice of cheese pizza (dairy cheese & tomato sauce) and a side of applesauce over the 9 pizza days. If your child would like two slices of pizza for all 9 days, please select "2".
This is for one slice of pepperoni pizza (dairy cheese, pepperoni, and tomato sauce) and a side of applesauce over the 9 pizza days. If your child would like two slices of pizza for all 9 days, please select "2".
This is for one slice of cheese pizza (dairy cheese & tomato sauce) on a gluten free crust and a side of applesauce over the 9 pizza days. If your child would like two slices of pizza for all 9 days, please select "2".
This is for one slice of pepperoni pizza (no cheese, only tomato sauce & pepperoni) and a side of applesauce over the 9 pizza days. If your child would like two slices of pizza for all 9 days, please select "2".
This is for one slice of vegan pizza (only tomato sauce) and a side of applesauce over the 9 pizza days. If your child would like two slices of pizza for all 9 days, please select "2".
Want to only try out one pizza day or want to test out and see whether your kiddo is hungry enough for another slice? Add on an extra slice temporarily with this option. Want to add on two slices temporarily? Please select "2".
Want to only try out one pizza day or want to test out and see whether your kiddo is hungry enough for another slice? Add on an extra slice temporarily with this option. Want to add on two slices temporarily? Please select "2".
Want to only try out one pizza day or want to test out and see whether your kiddo is hungry enough for another slice? Add on an extra slice temporarily with this option. Want to add on two slices temporarily? Please select "2".
Want to only try out one pizza day or want to test out and see whether your kiddo is hungry enough for another slice? Add on an extra slice temporarily with this option. Want to add on two slices temporarily? Please select "2".
Want to only try out one pizza day or want to test out and see whether your kiddo is hungry enough for another slice? Add on an extra slice temporarily with this option. Want to add on two slices temporarily? Please select "2".
Did your kiddo grab an extra slice of pizza by mistake? No problem! You can easily pay for it right here. Thanks for your help!
Did you know you can easily add a donation to your Pizza Day order? Just by adding one extra slice, you can help make sure every student can enjoy a hot slice of pizza, regardless of their financial situation.
Your generosity helps us bring the whole school together and ensures everyone feels included in this fun Westside tradition. Thank you for helping us make Pizza Day delicious for everyone!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!