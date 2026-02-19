Westwood Elementary Foundation

Hosted by

Westwood Elementary Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Westwood Auction

Pick-up location

17449 Matinal Rd, San Diego, CA 92127, USA

Courtyard Marriott Rancho Bernardo Two (2) Night Stay item
Courtyard Marriott Rancho Bernardo Two (2) Night Stay
$150

Starting bid

Staycation or host family and friends! This pacakge includes breakfast for two and parking.

Seabird Stay item
Seabird Stay
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy one (1) night at The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, a breezy beachfront property in Oceanside, CA.

Rancho BEERnardo VIP Gift Basket item
Rancho BEERnardo VIP Gift Basket
$175

Starting bid

Includes VIP admission and special event swag. Cheers!

Costco $100 Gift Card (1 of 2) item
Costco $100 Gift Card (1 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

You know you have to go to Costco anyway... might as well put those dollars towards Westwood!

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Gift Cards - $110 Total item
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Gift Cards - $110 Total
$35

Starting bid

Gift Cards from Better Buzz, Panda Express, and Jack in the Box. All your meals are sorted!

Burger Lounge $100 Gift Card item
Burger Lounge $100 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

That's a lot of burgers and fries!

Costco $100 Gift Card (2 of 2) item
Costco $100 Gift Card (2 of 2)
$35

Starting bid

Are you the team snack parent? Get all your treats for the next game with this gift card!

Compa Coffee Package item
Compa Coffee Package
$35

Starting bid

Fuel up at our favorite neighborhood coffee roaster with a gift card, bag of coffee, shirt and 2 pint glasses.

Hair, Skin or Makeup Lesson/Party item
Hair, Skin or Makeup Lesson/Party
$150

Starting bid

Gather friends for some fun and learning with Emilie from Dapper Dolly! Tailored to you, choose from hair styling, skin care, or makeup. Party/Lesson is 2 hours long for up to 6 people.

BURN Boot Camp 1 Month Membership item
BURN Boot Camp 1 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Tone it up with your friends at BURN.

Designer For A Day Package - Home Decor & Styling item
Designer For A Day Package - Home Decor & Styling
$300

Starting bid

Ready to renovate but not sure where to begin? Erin Metzdorf Art & Design can help! This package includes a 2 hour in-house consultation to address one area or do a whole house color consultation.

50 Units of Botox item
50 Units of Botox
$150

Starting bid

Refresh your look with 50 units of Botox from Inside Out Wellness!

Microneedling with PRP item
Microneedling with PRP
$150

Starting bid

Rejuvenate your skin from the inside out with microneedling with PRP from Inside Out Wellness!

Heather Elise Photography Mini Session item
Heather Elise Photography Mini Session
$100

Starting bid

Capture your cuties with this 25-minute photo session by Heather Elise Photography!

Four (4) Tickets to USS Midway Museum item
Four (4) Tickets to USS Midway Museum
$65

Starting bid

Learn about maritime history at the USS Midway Museum.

Four (4) Tickets to The Nat item
Four (4) Tickets to The Nat
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy the San Diego Natural History Museum with your family.

Four (4) Tickets to Museum of Music item
Four (4) Tickets to Museum of Music
$25

Starting bid

Explore all the audio exhibits at the Museum of Music.

Four (4) Tickets to Birch Aquarium item
Four (4) Tickets to Birch Aquarium
$50

Starting bid

Say hey to our penguin pals at the Birch Aquarium!

San Diego Clippers Tickets and Swag Bag item
San Diego Clippers Tickets and Swag Bag
$35

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to SD's own G League basketball team and a swag bag that includes a towel, hat, sunglasses, water bottle, and more.

San Diego Sockers Tickets and Swag Bag item
San Diego Sockers Tickets and Swag Bag
$35

Starting bid

Four (4) Tickets to check out the indoor soccer scene at Frontwave Arena and a swag bag with a signed soccer ball, shirt, hat, and more.

One (1) Week of Half-Day Camp at Gymminy Kids (1 of 2) item
One (1) Week of Half-Day Camp at Gymminy Kids (1 of 2)
$125

Starting bid

Flip and tumble your way through camp.

Gyminny Kids Parents Night Out Vouchers item
Gyminny Kids Parents Night Out Vouchers
$75

Starting bid

5 Parents Night Out Vouchers for Gyminny Kids. PNO runs from 6-9pm.

One (1) Week of Half-Day Camp at Gymminy Kids(2 of 2) item
One (1) Week of Half-Day Camp at Gymminy Kids(2 of 2)
$125

Starting bid

Entertain your tiny gymnasts with a week of camp.

Gyminny Kids Open Gym Vouchers item
Gyminny Kids Open Gym Vouchers
$35

Starting bid

5 Open Gym Vouchers for Gyminny Kids.

One (1) Week of Ray Smith Tennis Summer Camp item
One (1) Week of Ray Smith Tennis Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Turn your kiddo into a junior tennis pro!

4S Dance Gift Basket item
4S Dance Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Time to twirl! This gift basket from 4S Dance Academy includes one (1) week of summer

dance camp, plus a basket of studio swag.

Piper Computer Kit item
Piper Computer Kit
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy hands-on STEM fun with this cool kit.

5th Grade Promotion Seats (1 of 4 Pairs) item
5th Grade Promotion Seats (1 of 4 Pairs)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!

5th Grade Promotion Seats (2 of 4 Pairs) item
5th Grade Promotion Seats (2 of 4 Pairs)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!

5th Grade Promotion Seats (3 of 4 Pairs) item
5th Grade Promotion Seats (3 of 4 Pairs)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!

5th Grade Promotion Seats (4 of 4 Pairs) item
5th Grade Promotion Seats (4 of 4 Pairs)
$100

Starting bid

Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!

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