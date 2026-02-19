Westwood Auction

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Staycation or host family and friends! This pacakge includes breakfast for two and parking.
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Enjoy one (1) night at The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, a breezy beachfront property in Oceanside, CA.
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Includes VIP admission and special event swag. Cheers!
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You know you have to go to Costco anyway... might as well put those dollars towards Westwood!
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Gift Cards from Better Buzz, Panda Express, and Jack in the Box. All your meals are sorted!
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That's a lot of burgers and fries!
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Are you the team snack parent? Get all your treats for the next game with this gift card!
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Fuel up at our favorite neighborhood coffee roaster with a gift card, bag of coffee, shirt and 2 pint glasses.
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Gather friends for some fun and learning with Emilie from Dapper Dolly! Tailored to you, choose from hair styling, skin care, or makeup. Party/Lesson is 2 hours long for up to 6 people.
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Tone it up with your friends at BURN.
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Ready to renovate but not sure where to begin? Erin Metzdorf Art & Design can help! This package includes a 2 hour in-house consultation to address one area or do a whole house color consultation.
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Refresh your look with 50 units of Botox from Inside Out Wellness!
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Rejuvenate your skin from the inside out with microneedling with PRP from Inside Out Wellness!
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Capture your cuties with this 25-minute photo session by Heather Elise Photography!
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Learn about maritime history at the USS Midway Museum.
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Enjoy the San Diego Natural History Museum with your family.
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Explore all the audio exhibits at the Museum of Music.
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Say hey to our penguin pals at the Birch Aquarium!
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Four (4) tickets to SD's own G League basketball team and a swag bag that includes a towel, hat, sunglasses, water bottle, and more.
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Four (4) Tickets to check out the indoor soccer scene at Frontwave Arena and a swag bag with a signed soccer ball, shirt, hat, and more.
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Flip and tumble your way through camp.
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5 Parents Night Out Vouchers for Gyminny Kids. PNO runs from 6-9pm.
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Entertain your tiny gymnasts with a week of camp.
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5 Open Gym Vouchers for Gyminny Kids.
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Turn your kiddo into a junior tennis pro!
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Time to twirl! This gift basket from 4S Dance Academy includes one (1) week of summer
dance camp, plus a basket of studio swag.
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Enjoy hands-on STEM fun with this cool kit.
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Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on your promoting 5th grader from a pair of reserved seats -- this is the only way to save a spot!
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