Westwood Elementary Foundation

Hosted by

Westwood Elementary Foundation

About this event

Westwood Elementary Foundation Gala 2026

11611 Bernardo Plaza Ct

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

Single Ticket
$80

Single ticket includes one (1) admission to the Gala, food (appetizers and buffet), and one (1) drink ticket, which can be used for soft drinks, cocktails, beer, or wine. Additional drinks will be available for purchase on personal tabs.

Pair of Tickets
$145
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Pair of tickets includes two (2) admissions to the Gala, food (appetizers and buffet), and two (2) drink tickets, which can be used for soft drinks, cocktails, beer, or wine. Additional drinks will be available for purchase on personal tabs.

Additional Drink Tickets
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Pre-purchase drink tickets to help support the Westwood Elementary School Foundation! Drink tickets are sold in sets of three (3) for $55, and can be used for soft drinks, cocktails, beer, or wine. Note: drinks are available for purchase on personal tabs at the event, but will not benefit the school.

Family Sponsorship
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Families, show your support for Westwood! This sponsorship includes two (2) admissions to the Gala, food (appetizers and buffet), and two (2) drink tickets, which can be used for soft drinks, cocktails, beer, or wine. Note: reserved for families only; businesses are not permitted to sponsor at this level.

Silver Sponsorship
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes logo placement on website, and digital correspondence.
Tickets: 2 Guest Admission Tickets & 4 Drink Tickets (soft drinks, cocktail, beer, or wine)

Gold Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes prominent logo placement on website, and digital correspondence. Gold Sponsors will be thanked during remarks at the Gala.
Tickets: 4 Guest Admission Tickets & 8 Drink Tickets (soft drinks, cocktail, beer, or wine)

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes most prominent logo placement on website, and digital correspondence. Platinum Sponsor will be thanked during remarks at the Gala.
Tickets: 6 Guest Admission Tickets & 12 Drink Tickets (soft drinks, cocktail, beer, or wine)

Add a donation for Westwood Elementary Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!