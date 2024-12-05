Westwoodwinds Community Band Inc Memberships 2025

As a non-profit organization, corporate sponsorships and donations do not cover all expenses.
To fully support WestwoodWinds' mission, members are asked to pay an Annual Membership Fee during registration or at the first rehearsal. Fees are non-refundable.
Concert Band Membership - Mail-In Registration
$75 for cash/checks received PRIOR TO May 19, 2025.
$85 for cash/checks received AFTER May 19, 2025.
Please bring payment to the first rehearsal or mail cash/checks to:
WestwoodWinds Community Band,
6 Brookfield Rd,
Westwood, MA 02090
