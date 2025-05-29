WETATi Academy Scholarship & Awards Gala Iconic Memorabilia Auction

"I Believe in You and Me" Signed by: Whitney Houston
$1,500
Starting bid
"I Believe in You and Me"
Signed by: Whitney Houston (d. 2/11/2012) Authentication certificate included.
Kobe Bryant Signed 8x10 Photo Display
$2,500
Starting bid
***Extremely Rare Item*** – This piece comes custom designed in an black frame with purple matting and gold outline (Lakers Official Team Colors) – museum quality. Included are (2) Official Los Angeles Lakers Patch and custom-engraved nameplate.
Signed by: Kobe Bryant (d. 1/26/2020) Authentication certificate included.
Cristiano Ronaldo Limited Edition 11×14 Sports Illustrated C
$1,200
Starting bid
Limited Edition and Individually Numbered to only 50 Worldwide. This item comes beautifully custom framed with double-layered green and red matting, elegant black museum-quality frame, and black-on-gold engraved nameplate. Also framed in this piece are one (1) Authentic Portugal FPF Team Patch and one (1) Authentic 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Patch!
Signed by: Cristiano Ronaldo Authentication certificate included.
Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman 11x17 Fight Poster
$1,850
Starting bid
Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman – “The Rumble In The Jungle” – October 29, 1974 – 20th of May Stadium Kinshasa, Zaïre
Signed by: Muhammad Ali (d. 6/3/2016) & George Foreman Authentication certificate included.
Carlos Santana Electric Guitar
$3,950
Starting bid
Fender Squier Stratocaster, Telecaster or similar — models and colors vary
Signed by: Carlos Santana Authentication certificate included.
Luxury Picnic by Lushnics
$500
Starting bid
A beautifully styled picnic setup featuring elegant table décor, cozy seating, fresh florals, and personalized signage—perfect for celebrating life’s special moments, like birthdays, proposals and more with a touch of faith and luxury.
