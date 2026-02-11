Wetland Critters

Bring the kids to explore the wetlands in Chauncey Allen Park. Nets will be provided to sweep for insects and other critters. Check them out under a microscope and learn about their survival strategies. Come prepared with shoes that can get wet and muddy. Meet in Grandmothers’ Garden for a guided nature walk led by Tom & Nancy Condon and Katie Weglarz. Children under the age of 10 years must be accompanied by an adult.

