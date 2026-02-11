Friends Of Grandmothers Garden Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of Grandmothers Garden Inc

About this event

Wetland Critters

Smith Ave

Westfield, MA 01085, USA

Wetland Critters Event
Free

Bring the kids to explore the wetlands in Chauncey Allen Park.  Nets will be provided to sweep for insects and other critters.  Check them out under a microscope and learn about their survival strategies.  Come prepared with shoes that can get wet and muddy. Meet in Grandmothers’ Garden for a guided nature walk led by Tom & Nancy Condon and Katie Weglarz. Children under the age of 10 years must be accompanied by an adult.

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