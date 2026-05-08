Liberty Falcon Cheer

Hosted by

Liberty Falcon Cheer

About this event

We've Got Your Back

White Sponsor
$20

Thank You Post on Social Media

Blue Sponsor
$50

Name on the back of our shirts. Thank you post on Social Media.

Navy Sponsor
$100

Name in larger print on the back of our shirts. Thank you post on Social Media

Gold Sponsor
$200

Logo on the back of our shirts. Sponsor post with logo on Social Media

Falcon Sponsor
$500

Large logo on the sleeve of our shirts (ONLY 2 SPACES AVAILABLE). Individual Sponsor post with Logo and Tag on Social Media.

Featured Falcon Sponsor
$800

One Space Available! Featured large logo centered at the top of the back of our shirts. Individual sponsor spotlight post with logo and Tag on social media.

Talon Level Partner
$1,000

Logo on the Front of the Shirt (ONLY ONE AVAILABLE). Multiple post on Social media with tag

Add a donation for Liberty Falcon Cheer

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