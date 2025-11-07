Liberty Falcon Cheer

Liberty Falcon Cheer

We've Got Your Back - JAMZ Nationals Sponsorship

White Sponsor
$20

Thank You Post on Social Media

Blue Sponsor
$50

Name on the back of our Nationals shirts. Thank you post on Social Media.

Navy Sponsor
$100

Name in larger print on the back of our Nationals shirts. Thank you post on Social Media

Gold Sponsor
$200

Logo on the back of our Nationals shirts. Sponsor post with logo on Social Media

Falcon Sponsor
$400

Large logo on the sleeve of our Nationals shirts (ONLY 2 SPACES AVAILABLE). Individual Sponsor post with Logo and Tag on Social Media.

Talon Level Partner
$1,000

Logo on the Front of the Shirt (ONLY ONE AVAILABLE). Multiple post on Social media with tag

