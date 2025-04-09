Wilderness First Aid (WFA)

This is the Wilderness First Aid textbook written by Steve Donelan. Bad things happen to good people in the wilderness, maybe even to you our your teammates. You need to be able to take care of yourself, your partners, and they missing subject if they are injured. This text provides the basis for Wilderness First Aid knowledge and is a great reference to keep your knowledge up to date.

This is the Wilderness First Aid textbook written by Steve Donelan. Bad things happen to good people in the wilderness, maybe even to you our your teammates. You need to be able to take care of yourself, your partners, and they missing subject if they are injured. This text provides the basis for Wilderness First Aid knowledge and is a great reference to keep your knowledge up to date.

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