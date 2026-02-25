HBCU Family & Friends Michael Jackson Movie Private Screening

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About this event
Laurel, MD 20707, USA (Regal Laurel Towne Centre)
1 Ticket for the movie. Seats are first come, first serve.
1 Ticket for the movie. Seats are first come, first serve.
If you have not paid your dues, select this option to add it to your purchase.
1 Ticket for the movie, 1 large popcorn and 1 large drink. Free Refills
Seats are first come, first serve.
1 Ticket for the movie & Kids Snack Pack ( kids size drink and popcorn.) No refills
Seats are first come, first serve.
$
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