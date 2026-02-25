Washington Fisk Alumni Association

Hosted by

Washington Fisk Alumni Association

About this event

HBCU Family & Friends Michael Jackson Movie Private Screening

14716 Baltimore Ave

Laurel, MD 20707, USA (Regal Laurel Towne Centre)

Adult Ticket Only
$20

1 Ticket for the movie. Seats are first come, first serve.

Kids (12 & Under )Ticket Only
$15

1 Ticket for the movie. Seats are first come, first serve.

2026 Membership Payment
$50

If you have not paid your dues, select this option to add it to your purchase.

Adult Ticket/Popcorn/Drink Combo
$30

1 Ticket for the movie, 1 large popcorn and 1 large drink. Free Refills

Seats are first come, first serve.

Kids(12 & under) Ticket and Snack Pack
$20

1 Ticket for the movie & Kids Snack Pack ( kids size drink and popcorn.) No refills

Seats are first come, first serve.

Add a donation for Washington Fisk Alumni Association

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