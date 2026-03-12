WFAE

Hosted by

WFAE

About this event

WFAE presents An Evening with Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation | Host Registration

320 E 9th St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA

Sweetgrass Host
$501.81
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four (4) tickets, access to VIP reception, recognition from the microphone, placement on event digital displays and social media, a copy of Queen Quet’s book, and recognition in digital newsletters.


Taxes included.

Indigo Host
$251.81
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two (2) tickets, access to VIP reception, recognition from the microphone, placement on event digital displays and social media, a copy of Queen Quet’s book, and recognition in digital newsletters.


Taxes included.

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