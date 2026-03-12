WFAE presents An Evening with Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation | Host Registration

About this event
Includes four (4) tickets, access to VIP reception, recognition from the microphone, placement on event digital displays and social media, a copy of Queen Quet’s book, and recognition in digital newsletters.
Taxes included.
Includes two (2) tickets, access to VIP reception, recognition from the microphone, placement on event digital displays and social media, a copy of Queen Quet’s book, and recognition in digital newsletters.
Taxes included.
$
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